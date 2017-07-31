New York Yankees; Judge watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium in New York, Monday, July 31, 2017.
New York Yankees; Judge watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium in New York, Monday, July 31, 2017. Kathy Willens AP Photo
New York Yankees; Judge watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium in New York, Monday, July 31, 2017. Kathy Willens AP Photo

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Judge snaps slump with 34th HR, Yankees top Tigers 7-3

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

July 31, 2017 11:07 PM

NEW YORK

Aaron Judge broke out of a slump with his 34th home run, regaining sole possession of the major league lead, and Chase Headley sparked the New York Yankees at the plate Monday night in their 7-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Luis Severino beat Michael Fulmer in a matchup of young All-Stars on the mound, though neither was at his best. Hours after acquiring Sonny Gray from Oakland at the trade deadline, Headley put the AL East leaders ahead to stay with a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning.

Todd Frazier followed with a two-run single, and Judge hit a solo shot in the fifth. Headley finished with three hits as New York won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Severino (8-4) needed a career-high 116 pitches to get through five innings.

Aroldis Chapman entered with the bases loaded in the ninth and got two outs for his 13th save.

Fulmer (10-9) gave up seven runs and seven hits over six-plus innings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Commings practices as a member of the Braves

Commings practices as a member of the Braves 1:38

Commings practices as a member of the Braves
N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media 1:05

N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media
Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves 0:47

Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves

View More Video