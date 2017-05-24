Going to the Braves’ day game Thursday? Plan ahead on parking

A day trip to SunTrust Park will take a little more planning than normal Thursday.
A 12:10 p.m. start for the Atlanta Braves’ home game Thursday against Pittsburgh means limited parking will be available, the Braves said in a release. Several lots near the stadium are used by businesses during the day and are unavailable for weekday afternoon games as a result.
The lots that will be open:
Parking Lot
Lot Open Times
Battery Red Deck
Opens 8:30 a.m.
Battery Orange Deck/Braves Valet Parking
Opens 8:30 a.m.
Battery Delta Deck
Opens 8:30 a.m.
Braves North 25
Opens 8:30 a.m.
Braves North 29*
Opens 8:30 a.m.
Braves East 42
Opens 10 a.m.
Braves East 43
Opens 10 a.m.
Braves South 60
Opens 10 a.m.
Braves West 85*
Opens 8:30 a.m.
Braves East 51**
Opens 10 a.m.
Braves South 68**
Opens 10 a.m.
Cumberland Church**
Opens 10 a.m.
* tailgating is allowed
** shuttle service provided
The Braves are encouraging fans to buy parking passes online at www.braves.com/parking before heading to the stadium.
Through Tuesday, the Braves had won four of the previous five games, including the first two games of the four-game Pirates series. Thursday’s matinee closes out the homestand, with the Braves heading to San Francisco to start a west coast swing.
