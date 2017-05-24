Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams, center, is mobbed by his teammates after driving in the game-winning run with a single in the ninth inning Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams, center, is mobbed by his teammates after driving in the game-winning run with a single in the ninth inning Wednesday against Pittsburgh. John Bazemore AP

May 24, 2017 11:56 AM

Going to the Braves’ day game Thursday? Plan ahead on parking

By Ron Seibel

A day trip to SunTrust Park will take a little more planning than normal Thursday.

A 12:10 p.m. start for the Atlanta Braves’ home game Thursday against Pittsburgh means limited parking will be available, the Braves said in a release. Several lots near the stadium are used by businesses during the day and are unavailable for weekday afternoon games as a result.

The lots that will be open:

Parking Lot

Lot Open Times

Battery Red Deck

Opens 8:30 a.m.

Battery Orange Deck/Braves Valet Parking

Opens 8:30 a.m.

Battery Delta Deck

Opens 8:30 a.m.

Braves North 25

Opens 8:30 a.m.

Braves North 29*

Opens 8:30 a.m.

Braves East 42

Opens 10 a.m.

Braves East 43

Opens 10 a.m.

Braves South 60

Opens 10 a.m.

Braves West 85*

Opens 8:30 a.m.

Braves East 51**

Opens 10 a.m.

Braves South 68**

Opens 10 a.m.

Cumberland Church**

Opens 10 a.m.

* tailgating is allowed

** shuttle service provided

The Braves are encouraging fans to buy parking passes online at www.braves.com/parking before heading to the stadium.

Through Tuesday, the Braves had won four of the previous five games, including the first two games of the four-game Pirates series. Thursday’s matinee closes out the homestand, with the Braves heading to San Francisco to start a west coast swing.

