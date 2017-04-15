MLB & Atlanta Braves

April 15, 2017 1:26 AM

Cueto pitches 7 innings as Giants beat Rockies 8-2

By GIDEON RUBIN Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Johnny Cueto pitched seven effective innings, Brandon Crawford and Chris Marrero homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Friday night.

Cueto (3-0) allowed two runs and six hits while winning his straight start to begin the season. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

The Giants jumped in front on Marrero's first career homer in the second, a drive to left off Tyler Anderson (1-2) after Eduardo Nunez walked with two out. It was Marrero's 144th at-bat in a major league career that goes back to 2011.

The 28-year-old Marrero, a first-round pick by Washington in 2006, is in his 12th year in pro ball and logged 4,005 at-bats in the minors. He went 2 for 3 after going into Friday hitting .056 (1 for 18).

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Commings practices as a member of the Braves

Commings practices as a member of the Braves 1:38

Commings practices as a member of the Braves
N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media 1:05

N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media
Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves 0:47

Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves

View More Video

Sports Videos