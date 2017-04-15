Inciarte makes SunTrust Park list of firsts his own

Ender Inciarte admitted he had a nice, calm feeling entering the Atlanta Braves’ home opener Friday.

Batting just .189 during the season-opening, eight-game road trip, Inciarte broke out of his slump Wednesday with a two home run effort in a win at Miami.

What he might not have figured on, however, was how many entries he would have on the all-time firsts list at SunTrust Park.

First putout. First hit. First run scored. First game-winning putout.

And, for good measure, the first home run.

Inciarte’s two-run shot to right in the bottom of the sixth gave the Braves’ bullpen plenty of run support as they closed out a 5-2 victory over San Diego in front of a sold-out crowd in the first game played at SunTrust Park.

Three who mattered

Inciarte: The fourth-year major leaguer, in his second season with the Braves, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Julio Teheran: The Braves’ ace went six innings, striking out five and walking four while giving up two runs on five hits, in picking up his first decision of the season. He threw 105 pitches, leaving in the bottom of the sixth in a pinch-hit situation. He also produced the go-ahead RBI in the fourth.

Nick Markakis: His two-run double in the first plated Inciarte and Freeman, runs that became important when the Padres scored two in the top of the second.

Turning point

Inciarte was the third batter relief pitcher Craig Stammen faced in the sixth after coming on for starter Jhoulys Chacin. With a fly to right and a fielder’s choice leaving pinch-hitter Emelio Bonafacio on first with two down, Inciarte belted a high fly ball into the Chop House section in right. Chacin (1-2) took the loss, as Teheran’s RBI single in the fourth put the Braves up 3-2.

Observations

Ready to be home: Several Braves players talked about their eagerness to finally play in front of a home audience after a week and a half on the road, and they repaid the sold-out crowd with solid, error-free baseball.

Run support coming along: After not scoring more than four runs in a game during the first five games of the season, the Braves scored five runs for the third time in four games.

Bullpen steps up: Jose Ramirez, Arodys Vizcaino and Jim Johnson combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball, with each pitcher striking out one.

Worth noting

About the Braves’ ace: R.A. Dickey originally was slated to start the home opener, or at least that was the plan when the rotation was set in mid-March. But with two off days this week, manager Brian Snitker decided go with Teheran on Friday instead. Dickey gets the start Saturday, followed by Bartolo Colon on Sunday and Jaime Garcia on Monday.

Taking their time: The game started 18 minutes past the scheduled 7:35 p.m. start time following a long pregame in which the Braves’ retired numbers were unveiled. Seven of those Braves greats were in attendance and honored before the game, with Hank Aaron throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Bobby Cox.

Speaking of numbers: Only 10 of the Braves’ 11 retired numbers were unveiled Friday. The one that wasn’t? Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, retired throughout the majors. Saturday is Jackie Robinson Day, the day he broke into the majors, and the Braves will be honoring him then.

They said it

Snitker on opening SunTrust Park with a win: “It was great. It was a beautiful day. The ballpark looked wonderful. The guys were excited, getting out there and playing, just getting off the road and getting home. Everybody was bouncing around pretty good and enjoying the festivities. It was good.”

Inciarte on his big outing: “I wasn’t trying to do too much, but for sure it’s going to be a special night for me and a lot of people. I was just trying to help win the ballgame, but I got to do a lot of things for the first time. You get that chance when you’re the leadoff hitter.”

Inciarte on the home run: “It’s happening right now. It’s not like I’m trying to hit home runs, but I’m trying to put the right swing on the right pitch, and I’ve been able to do it. I had a slow start, but I just want to help the team to win.”

What’s next?

The teams return to SunTrust Park at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, magnetic schedule giveaway night, with Dickey slated to take on left-hander Clayton Richard. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.