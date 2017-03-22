Atlanta Braves update: Losing streak continues, prospect sent down

The games might not count, but losses are beginning to add up for the Atlanta Braves at spring training.
The Braves lost their eighth straight exhibition game Tuesday, falling 3-1 to Washington in West Palm Beach, Florida.
For the fourth straight day, Atlanta’s starting pitcher got quality time in, with Mike Foltynewicz going five full innings. Unlike the losses Bartolo Colon, Julio Teheran and R.A. Dickey took, however, Foltynewicz’s day ended up in a no-decision, as the game was tied at 1 when he left.
According to mlb.com, Foltynewicz threw 76 pitches, 48 for strikes.
“As the game progressed, I felt great,” said Foltynewicz in the mlb.com story. “It was a weird day, a lot of stuff happened. I thought I had a lot more pitches than that. But I got a lot of quick outs (Tuesday). My curveball wasn’t really there. My slider, throwing it a little harder, got some good outs there. But overall, it was a solid day.”
Ozzie Albies, a prospect who is expected to eventually start at second base for the Braves, saw his major league time this spring come to an end. He fouled a pitch off his knee during Tuesday’s loss, giving him an injury that he will try to work off as he gears up to play for Triple-A Gwinnett.
Ozzie Albies left today's #BravesST game for preventative measures with a right knee contusion: pic.twitter.com/OQtWrUDMOJ— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 21, 2017
Brandon Phillips is expected to begin the season as the Braves’ starting second baseman.
The next three Braves spring training games will be televised by Fox regional sports channels. Thursday’s 6:05 p.m. game in Lake Buena Vista will be carried by Fox Sports Southeast, while Friday’s 1:05 p.m. contest from Lakeland will be shown by Fox Sports South. The Braves will be back on Fox Sports Southeast for Saturday’s 1:05 p.m. home game against the New York Mets.
Comments