Atlanta close to getting Phillips from Cincinnati

The Atlanta Braves are closing in on a deal for veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, according to several media reports.
Atlanta needs a new second baseman after receiving news Friday that Sean Rodriguez likely will miss the entire 2017 season. Rodriguez and his family were involved in a serious car accident Jan. 30. Rodriguez sustained a significant shoulder injury in the crash, and he may require surgery.
The Braves will turn to Phillips for veteran leadership in the infield. They had tried to trade for Phillips earlier in the offseason, and when talks broke down with the Reds, the Braves then signed Rodriguez.
What a day lol! #BackInDaTrap #ATLien— Brandon Phillips (@DatDudeBP) February 12, 2017
Cincinnati has been looking to move Phillips to make room for Jose Peraza, a former Braves prospect. Phillips, who is in the final year of his contract, had 10-and-5 rights and could block any trade.
Since Phillips is from Stone Mountain, Atlanta was the perfect fit. That gave the Braves great leverage to acquire Phillips, and his new team will be responsible for only $1.5 million of the $14 million due to Phillips this season.
Phillips has been Cincinnati’s starting second baseman since 2006. He’s a three-time All-Star, won a Silver Slugger Award (in 2011) and has won four Gold Glove Awards for his play at second base.
Last season, Phillips hit .291 with 11 home runs and 64 RBI, with a .320 on-base percentage. After the All-Star Break, Phillips hit .335 with five home runs, 30 RBI and a .350 OBP. He hit .346 after Aug. 1.
The Braves want a veteran to play second base to give more time for young Ozzie Albies to develop. Albies is Atlanta’s second-best prospect, behind shortstop Dansby Swanson, and at 20 years old, Albies may need only half the season before being ready for the big leagues.
Phillips will likely hit sixth in the Atlanta lineup. The Braves are expected to go with Ender Inciarte, Swanson, Freddie Freeman, Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis in the first five spots in the order. Adonis Garcia and Tyler Flowers will take the last two positions in the order.
Comments