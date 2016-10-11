MLB & Atlanta Braves

October 11, 2016

Utley's single lifts Dodgers over Nats 6-5 to force Game 5

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES

Chase Utley singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the eighth inning after the Dodgers' bullpen faltered in relief of Clayton Kershaw, and Los Angeles avoided elimination with a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday that forced a deciding Game 5 in their NL playoff.

Kenley Jansen retired the side in the ninth a day after giving up four runs in a Game 3 loss, preventing the Nationals from clinching a postseason series for the first time.

Game 5 is Thursday in Washington.

Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers, who turned to Kershaw on three days' rest to salvage their season.

