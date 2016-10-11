Snitker named Braves’ manager after serving as interim manager this season

The Atlanta Braves have hired Brian Snitker to be their manager.
Snitker took over the 9-28 Braves on May 17 after Fredi Gonzalez was fired and led the team to a 59-65 record the rest of the season. The Braves actually had a winning record after the All-Star Break (37-35) and finished strong (20-10 in the final 30 games).
John Coppolella and John Hart, the Braves’ front office executives, interviewed five others for the job. Terry Pendleton, Eddie Perez and Bo Porter, three members of Snitker’s coaching staff, interviewed Sept. 30. Former San Diego manager Bud Black interviewed Oct. 3, while former Texas manager Ron Washington interviewed for the position October 5.
The Braves’ players came out in full support for Snitker to have interim removed from his title.
“He means the world to me,” Freeman said Oct. 2. “I’ve become pretty close to him, and for him to come in and step into a tough situation, and he handled it with pure class. Ultimately, we played pretty good for him. So hopefully we’ll be seeing him around a lot more.
“Brian’s been unbelievable since mid-May. It’s been pretty spectacular. Whatever happens happens, but, you know, I really do hope Snit comes back.”
Outfielder Matt Kemp, who joined the team during the season via trade, added, “He’s done an excellent job. The time I’ve been here, I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about him. He’s done a great job.”
Nick Markakis, Ender Inciarte, Jace Peterson and Jim Johnson also told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the final few weeks of the season they fully supported Snitker.
Snitker first joined the Braves in 1977 as an undrafted free agent. He played for four seasons before retiring at the end of the 1980 season. Then Hank Aaron convinced Snitker to become a minor league coach, and in 1981, he was a roving instructor for the Braves.
In 1982, Snitker had his first managerial job with Anderson in the South Atlantic League. He spent parts of 20 seasons as a minor league manager, including the 1997 and 1998 seasons in Macon. His overall record was 1,301-1,310.
Snitker was first on Atlanta’s major league staff in 1985 with Eddie Haas. Snitker returned in 1988 when Russ Nixon replaced Chuck Tanner as manager, and Snitker stayed as the bullpen coach through 1990.
Bobby Cox brought Snitker back to Atlanta in 2007 to be his third-base coach. He was demoted after the 2013 season by former manager Frank Wren. Snitker was in his third season as Gwinnett’s manager when he took over as the Braves’ interim manager in May.
