Manfred: Likely news on A's ballpark situation within year

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred expects news within a year regarding potential plans for the Athletics to build a new ballpark in Oakland.
MLB is monitoring weekly calls the A's are holding to plan for a new stadium, and the low-budget franchise is exploring several potential locations.
"I have spent more time with the A's, on their stadium situation, than I have spent with any other franchise over the last two years," Manfred said Monday.
Manfred said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told him the city's top priority is keeping the A's over the Raiders, though she would like to retain both franchises. The two organizations share the rundown Oakland Coliseum, the last venue to house baseball and the NFL.
Comments