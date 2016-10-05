Dodgers fly to DC, head to Nationals Park for brief workout

0:47 Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves Pause

3:25 MLB prospect Kyle Lewis tells story from small-school standout to first-round hopeful

4:05 What's going on in downtown Macon?

2:06 Hilltop staff pray for transplant pair

0:52 Terminal Station celebrates Centennial

0:50 Gardner not putting expectations on her Mercer team

0:56 Roles not defined for Mercer freshmen

1:19 Gardner enjoying her current Mercer roster

1:45 Plenty of returning faces for Mercer women

1:34 Cole Fisher shares his thoughts on place-kicking