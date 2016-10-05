Encarnacion's 11th-inning HR lifts Jays over O's, into ALDS

0:47 Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves Pause

3:25 MLB prospect Kyle Lewis tells story from small-school standout to first-round hopeful

4:32 Cop Shop Podcast: 'I'm high, but I ain't drunk'

3:03 Muschamp on UGA: "We've got our work cut out for us"

1:27 Car smashes fence at crowded car wash

0:27 Huge monarch butterfly floats through air

1:44 "Tragic," Baldwin fire chief says of crash that killed teens

2:01 Here's how to cast a vote for your write-in candidates this November

2:08 Maurice Smith relives final play against Tennessee

0:43 Pink in the Parking lot