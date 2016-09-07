Mitchell, Severino pitch Yanks past Blue Jays 2-0 for sweep

Bryan Mitchell earned his first major league win, combining with Luis Severino and Tyler Clippard to shut down the dangerous Toronto Blue Jays, and the New York Yankees kept up their surprising surge with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night that completed a three-game sweep.
Starlin Castro homered and Brian McCann had an RBI single for the Yankees, who have won four straight and 10 of 14. They closed within 2 1/2 games of Baltimore for the second AL wild card and are 3 1/2 behind skidding Toronto, which began the night tied with Boston atop the AL East.
The Red Sox started later in San Diego. The Orioles lost 7-6 at Tampa Bay.
Marcus Stroman (9-7) struck out eight in five innings but the Blue Jays lost for the fifth time in six games. They were swept for the third time this season, first since May 16-18 by Tampa Bay.
