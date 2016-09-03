Middle Georgia’s Sunday Stars: Softball and volleyball

Megan Bell, Mary Persons, softball
Bell struck out seven and walked one, and added a hit and run in a win over Upson-Lee. She also had two hits and two RBI in a win over Rutland.
Jaelyn Darley, Tattnall Square, softball
Darley went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored from the leadoff spot in a win over Stratford.
JoAnna McGalliard, Fullington, softball
McCalliard went 3-for-4 with two runs in a win over Central Fellowship.
Arial Edenfield, West Laurens, softball
Edenfield fanned four and walk two in throwing a one-hitter in a win over Howard.
Olivia Hardy, Perry, softball
Hardy had two hits and drove in four runs in the Panthers’ loss to Upson-Lee.
Kristen Johnson, Tattnall, softball
Johnson went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three runs scored and three RBI against Stratford.
Taylor Scott, GMC, softball
Scott threw a one-hitter and struck out eight in a win over Class 4A West Laurens.
Carli Sutton, FPD, softball
Sutton struck out 14 and walked none in a victory over Mount de Sales.
Shatesa Harris, Warner Robins, volleyball
Harris was all over the court with a team-leading nine digs, seven aces and two blocks in a win over West Laurens.
Emma Williams, Westfield, softball
Williams was dominant in a win over Southland, strikeout 11 and allowing four hits.
