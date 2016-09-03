High School Sports

September 3, 2016 9:24 PM

Middle Georgia’s Sunday Stars: Softball and volleyball

By Michael A. Lough and Ron Seibel

Megan Bell, Mary Persons, softball

Bell struck out seven and walked one, and added a hit and run in a win over Upson-Lee. She also had two hits and two RBI in a win over Rutland.

Jaelyn Darley, Tattnall Square, softball

Darley went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored from the leadoff spot in a win over Stratford.

JoAnna McGalliard, Fullington, softball

McCalliard went 3-for-4 with two runs in a win over Central Fellowship.　　

Arial Edenfield, West Laurens, softball

Edenfield fanned four and walk two in throwing a one-hitter in a win over Howard.

Olivia Hardy, Perry, softball

Hardy had two hits and drove in four runs in the Panthers’ loss to Upson-Lee.

Kristen Johnson, Tattnall, softball

Johnson went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three runs scored and three RBI against Stratford.

Taylor Scott, GMC, softball

Scott threw a one-hitter and struck out eight in a win over Class 4A West Laurens.

Carli Sutton, FPD, softball

Sutton struck out 14 and walked none in a victory over Mount de Sales.

Shatesa Harris, Warner Robins, volleyball

Harris was all over the court with a team-leading nine digs, seven aces and two blocks in a win over West Laurens.　　

Emma Williams, Westfield, softball

Williams was dominant in a win over Southland, strikeout 11 and allowing four hits.

