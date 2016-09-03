What we learned: Central adjusting to life after Evans

Central adjusting to life after Evans
There was some question entering the season as to how Central’s offense will adjust to the graduation of do-everything quarterback Derrick Evans. So far, the answer has been to ride the shoulders of running back Antonio Sanders Jr., who has seven touchdowns through two games. Quarterback Stephon Jones hasn’t been flashy, but he has been effective, completing 10-of-14 passes against Howard.
Close losses sting
Both Howard and Northeast are winless, but both had opportunities to win Friday. Howard lost a chance to go to overtime against Central with a fumble deep in its own territory in the final minute, while Northeast had a potential game-tying touchdown against Rutland called back because of holding, with the Raiders’ final drive disintegrating after that.
Look out for FPD
FPD has scored 34 points in each of its first two games, both victories. It’s the highest-scoring start to the season for the Vikings since joining the GHSA in 2010, with the 2009 team scoring 71 points in wins over Brookwood and Deerfield-Windsor to start the Vikings’ final year in the GISA.
Making progress
Taylor County is 2-0 for the first time since 2010, scoring more than 50 points on Greenville for the second straight season. The Vikings will try for their first 3-0 start since that same season when they host Central-Talbotton.
