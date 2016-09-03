High School Sports

Middle Georgia’s Sunday’s Stars

By Michael A. Lough and Ron Seibel

Marcelus Bentley, Rutland

The senior had a fumble recovery, an interception and a blocked punt.

Dalton Cox, FPD

The quarterback completed 17-of-26 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, including no interceptions.

Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

The sophomore wingback rushed for 135 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Jake Fromm, Houston County

He christened Freedom Field with a monster game, completing 27-of-37 for 502 yards and four touchdowns, while scoring one on the ground.

Tyler Fromm, Houston County

The younger Fromm had a breakout game with eight catches for 216 yards.

Maurice Gordon, FPD

The receiver caught four passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, including a 71-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Landon Miller, Rutland

The wingback ran for 120 yards on nine carries and scored both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns.

Daniel Neal, Northside

Neal scored three times and rushed for 169 yards on 21 carries.

Antonio Sanders Jr., Central

The senior ran for 129 yards on 23 carries and caught four passes for 41 yards, scoring two touchdowns.

Gunnar Watson, Taylor County

The junior quarterback was perfect on 10 pass attempts for 303 yards with five touchdown passes.

