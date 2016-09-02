Hurricanes pick up first win for Daniel

Two touchdowns from Landon Miller and a late defensive stand resulted in a 13-6 victory for Rutland on Friday over Northeast at Thompson Stadium, giving first-year head coach Mark Daniel his first victory with the Hurricanes.
After a wild first quarter in which there were four turnovers between the teams, things settled down. Miller, a junior wingback, had touchdown runs of 25 and 31 yards in the second and third quarters, and Northeast answered with 6-yard run by Vincent McCarthy early in the fourth quarter.
Northeast (0-2) started its final drive at its own 5 with eight minutes to go. Running out of the wildcat formation, the Raiders drove to the Rutland 20. A touchdown run by quarterback Nolan Ussery, however, was wiped out on a holding call, and a couple of more penalties and tackles for loss by Rutland defensive lineman Justin Braxton moved the ball back into Northeast territory by the time the series ended on a blocked punt with 2:33 remaining.
Rutland improved to 1-1.
Four who mattered
Miller: Providing speed around the corner out of Rutland’s wing-T set, Miller finished with 120 yards on nine carries. He also caught a 37-yard pass, one of two completions Rutland had.
Marcelus Bentley: The senior defensive back and running back had some big plays for Rutland, recovering a Northeast fumble at the Rutland 5 and recording an interception at midfield and returning it to the Northeast 28, both in the first quarter, then recording the blocked punt at the end of Northeast’s ill-fated final drive.
Ussery/McCarthy: The pair operated fairly effectively out of the wildcat in the second half, with Ussery going 5-for-5 on passes in the fourth quarter and both getting some good penetration past the line of scrimmage until penalties and sacks kicked in late.
Observations
Good drives stopped: Northeast had several scoring chances fall apart deep in Rutland territory. The Raiders fumbled the ball away at the Rutland 5 in the first quarter, had a 21-yard field goal attempt blocked in the second quarter and had three second-half drives inside the Rutland 30 that failed to produce points.
Early shakes: Rutland had four fumbles in the first quarter, losing possession twice. But the Hurricanes didn’t have any turnovers after that and played fairly disciplined football, committing just six penalties for 52 yards.
Worth noting
Long wait: Daniel picked up his first Rutland victory in just his second game with the program. But it was his first win since 2014, when his previous team, Schley County went 6-4. The Wildcats went 0-10 last year, leading to his departure from that program before he was hired at Rutland.
Just short ... again: Northeast dropped its second close game of the season. In its opener last week, the Raiders scored a touchdown with no time remaining against Lamar County, only to fail on the extra-point kick that would have sent the game to overtime.
They said it
Miller on the touchdown runs: “After we realized what formation they were running and where everybody was lined up at, then we knew where to block and knew where to run and executed well.”
Bentley on Rutland’s defensive performance late in the game: “It’s great to know the team wants to win. We put a lot of hustle and planning into it to get the win.”
Daniel on the victory: “They’re working on the offense a little more each week and learning a few more things. We were able to run some complementary plays to the base stuff a little better, and that helped us (Friday).”
Northeast head coach Bruce Mullen on another close loss: “Rutland wanted it more than us. They just hit us in the mouth.”
What’s next?
Rutland takes on Howard (0-3) on Friday at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex, while Northeast is at Twiggs County. The Cobras (1-0) host Cambridge Christian of Tampa at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
