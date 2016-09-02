Peach County gets first win of the season

Warner Robins running back Jarius Burnette (20) loses his helmet while being tackled by Peach County defenders during their game Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Peach County's Kearis Jackson (7) is tackled by Warner Robins defenders inside the 5-yard-line during their game Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Warner Robins running back Jarius Burnette (20) dives toward the sideline during a first down run during their game against Peach County Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Warner Robins quarterback Dalton Hedden (17) throws a wide receiver screen pass during their game against Peach County Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Warner Robins defensive lineman Bobby Kelly (99) dives on a loose ball during their game against Peach County Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Warner Robins head coach Mike Chastain talks with members of the Demons on the sidelines during their game against Peach County Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Peach County quarterback Antonio Gilbert (12) passes to teammate Jalen McKeller (8) during their game against Warner Robins Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Peach County quarterback Antonio Gilbert (12) is sacked by Warner Robins' Bobby Kelly (99) during their game Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Peach County quarterback Antonio Gilbert (12) avoids a sacked by Warner Robins' Bobby Kelly (99) during their game Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Peach County head coach Chad Campbell yells at kicker Omar Cervantes (21) after his punt was blocked during their game against Warner Robins Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Peach County receiver Devontae Howard (3) hauls in the go ahead touchdown pass from quarterback Antonio Gilbert (12) during their game against Warner Robins Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com