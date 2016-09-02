High School Sports

September 2, 2016 10:47 PM

Trojans survive Demons’ comeback

By Michael A. Lough

mlough@macon.com

Warner Robins

Mike Chastain has gotten just about a season’s worth of interesting football in his first three games as a head coach.

Friday night more than added to it.

His Warner Robins offense had answered a Peach County touchdown with one of its own, to pull within one inside the final minute. But an off-target snap on the extra-point try led to an off-target kick, and Peach County held on for a 20-19 win at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

The Demons pulled within one after Michael Bradley’s superb catch in coverage on a pass from Dalton Hedden for a 25-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left, on fourth-and-3 to finish off a 10-play, 80-yard drive. After Warner Robins was unable to execute the conversion, Peach County ran out the clock.

The Trojans went up 20-13 minutes early on an equally impressive pass play, this one covering 31 yards from Antonio Gilbert to Devontae Howard on a fade to the right side. Mitchell Fineran’s kick put Peach County up with 4:07 left. The Trojans got the ball back on a shotgun snap that got away from the Demons and was recovered by Michael Davis.

Warner Robins led 3-0 after Eli Mashburn’s 30-yard field goal with 7:07 left in the first, and Fineran matched it at the 2:53 mark.

The Trojans converted Jacquez Jackson’s interception into a quick touchdown with 3:40 left in the half. The teams again traded field goals on the first two possessions of the third quarter, and the Demons tied it at 13 on Jarius Burnette’s 1-yard run at the 8:01 mark of the fourth quarter.

Four who mattered

Burnette: The junior took over at running back for Warner Robins for Javian Bradford-Jackson, whose status is currently undetermined. Burnette ran like his predecessor, hard, and picked up 114 yards on 24 carries.

Gilbert: He made strides from a week ago, completing 15-of-25 for 176 yards despite facing a quality Warner Robins rush

Fineran: He was solid on a 47-yard field goal and 46-yarder and was only a few yards short on a 56-yarder in the first half.

Bradley: The Demons’ passing game improved in the second half, and he caught five of Hedden’s final six passes, including the touchdown.

Worth mentioning

Not good: Warner Robins fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2010, when the Demons finished 2-8.

Rough night: Warner Robins’ defense made Peach County work and held the Trojans to 54 yards on the ground

Second guessing: Some Peach County fans turned toward the visitors’ press box and Trojans assistants and yelled about trying a field goal midway through the fourth quarter on fourth-and-2 at the Demons’ 28. Gilbert lost 5 yards on the play, and head coach Chad Campbell said it was his call, and he should have gone for the field goal. The Trojans got the ball back on a turnover less than two minutes later.

They said it

Chastain: “I think we just keep getting better. I know wins and losses ain’t good right now. But I’m gonna tell you, that was a team (Peach County) that played in a scrimmage game. Northside (won) 21-20. We had them on the ropes all night.”

Campbell on his happiness: “We won. That covers it.”

Chastain: “We still have to clean up our stuff. We got to keep focusing on our stuff. We played a really good ballclub (Friday).

Campbell on the Demons and Trojans: “Warner Robins is a lot better football team than they were three weeks ago when they started off. I can’t say that about our football team.”

What’s next?

Warner Robins hosts Houston County on Sept. 15, while Peach County travels to Perry on Friday.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Northside vs. Westside High School Football

View more video

Sports Videos