Trojans survive Demons’ comeback

Mike Chastain has gotten just about a season’s worth of interesting football in his first three games as a head coach.
Friday night more than added to it.
His Warner Robins offense had answered a Peach County touchdown with one of its own, to pull within one inside the final minute. But an off-target snap on the extra-point try led to an off-target kick, and Peach County held on for a 20-19 win at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
The Demons pulled within one after Michael Bradley’s superb catch in coverage on a pass from Dalton Hedden for a 25-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left, on fourth-and-3 to finish off a 10-play, 80-yard drive. After Warner Robins was unable to execute the conversion, Peach County ran out the clock.
The Trojans went up 20-13 minutes early on an equally impressive pass play, this one covering 31 yards from Antonio Gilbert to Devontae Howard on a fade to the right side. Mitchell Fineran’s kick put Peach County up with 4:07 left. The Trojans got the ball back on a shotgun snap that got away from the Demons and was recovered by Michael Davis.
Warner Robins led 3-0 after Eli Mashburn’s 30-yard field goal with 7:07 left in the first, and Fineran matched it at the 2:53 mark.
The Trojans converted Jacquez Jackson’s interception into a quick touchdown with 3:40 left in the half. The teams again traded field goals on the first two possessions of the third quarter, and the Demons tied it at 13 on Jarius Burnette’s 1-yard run at the 8:01 mark of the fourth quarter.
Four who mattered
Burnette: The junior took over at running back for Warner Robins for Javian Bradford-Jackson, whose status is currently undetermined. Burnette ran like his predecessor, hard, and picked up 114 yards on 24 carries.
Gilbert: He made strides from a week ago, completing 15-of-25 for 176 yards despite facing a quality Warner Robins rush
Fineran: He was solid on a 47-yard field goal and 46-yarder and was only a few yards short on a 56-yarder in the first half.
Bradley: The Demons’ passing game improved in the second half, and he caught five of Hedden’s final six passes, including the touchdown.
Worth mentioning
Not good: Warner Robins fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2010, when the Demons finished 2-8.
Rough night: Warner Robins’ defense made Peach County work and held the Trojans to 54 yards on the ground
Second guessing: Some Peach County fans turned toward the visitors’ press box and Trojans assistants and yelled about trying a field goal midway through the fourth quarter on fourth-and-2 at the Demons’ 28. Gilbert lost 5 yards on the play, and head coach Chad Campbell said it was his call, and he should have gone for the field goal. The Trojans got the ball back on a turnover less than two minutes later.
They said it
Chastain: “I think we just keep getting better. I know wins and losses ain’t good right now. But I’m gonna tell you, that was a team (Peach County) that played in a scrimmage game. Northside (won) 21-20. We had them on the ropes all night.”
Campbell on his happiness: “We won. That covers it.”
Chastain: “We still have to clean up our stuff. We got to keep focusing on our stuff. We played a really good ballclub (Friday).
Campbell on the Demons and Trojans: “Warner Robins is a lot better football team than they were three weeks ago when they started off. I can’t say that about our football team.”
What’s next?
Warner Robins hosts Houston County on Sept. 15, while Peach County travels to Perry on Friday.
Comments