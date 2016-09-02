Northside rally gives Eagles 28-14 win over Westside

Northside quarterback Tobias Oliver picks up big yardage in the fourth quarter to set up Northside's second touchdown of the evening against Westside High.
Westside running back Donta Pate gets wrapped up at the line of scrimmage by Northside linebacker Kam Burnette.
Northside's Trayvon Willis slips away from Westside's Nate Brookins in action Friady night.
Westside's Demarcus Foston recovered a Northside fumble and converted it to 6 point Friday night at Ed Defore Sports Complex.
Westside's Lakelvin Clark cuts back on Northside's Kameron Tate to gain a couple yards Friday Night.
Westside quarterback Savion Knowlton was under constant pressure from the Northside defense Friday night.
Northside quarterback Tobias Oliver runs the option Friday night against Westside High.
