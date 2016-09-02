Eagles rally to beat Seminoles

After outscoring its first two opponents of the season by a combined 101 points, the Northside football team had to work hard for its third win Friday night against Westside.
The Eagles’ hard work paid off in the fourth quarter as they rallied for a 28-14 win. Northside remained undefeated by outscoring Westside 22-0 in the fourth quarter on three touchdown runs by Daniel Neal.
Westside led 14-6 going into the final quarter, scoring its touchdowns on fumble recoveries and returns by DeMarcus Foston (41 yards) and Omar Jones (53 yards). Westside drops to 1-1.
Comments