Hermine causing high school football schedule changes

As Hurricane Hermine prepares to make landfall on the coast of northwest Florida, some schools in Middle Georgia have rescheduled or canceled football games.
Among the changes:
East Laurens at Montgomery County: rescheduled for noon on Saturday.
Americus-Sumter at Dooly County: rescheduled for noon on Saturday.
Cambridge Christian (Florida) at Twiggs County, rescheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Dublin at Wilkinson County: rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Macon County at Irwin County: rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday.
Trinity Christian-Dublin at FPCA: canceled.
Westfield at Bulloch Academy: canceled.
The Bibb County School District issued a statement Thursday afternoon affirming that the district’s games will proceed as scheduled Friday night. Among those games: Northside-Westside at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex, Central-Howard at Henderson Stadium, Rutland-Northeast at Thompson Stadium and Southwest at Manchester.
