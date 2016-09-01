High School Sports

September 1, 2016 3:13 PM

Hermine causing high school football schedule changes

By Ron Seibel

rseibel@macon.com

As Hurricane Hermine prepares to make landfall on the coast of northwest Florida, some schools in Middle Georgia have rescheduled or canceled football games.

Among the changes:

East Laurens at Montgomery County: rescheduled for noon on Saturday.

Americus-Sumter at Dooly County: rescheduled for noon on Saturday.

Cambridge Christian (Florida) at Twiggs County, rescheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Dublin at Wilkinson County: rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Macon County at Irwin County: rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday.

Trinity Christian-Dublin at FPCA: canceled.

Westfield at Bulloch Academy: canceled.

The Bibb County School District issued a statement Thursday afternoon affirming that the district’s games will proceed as scheduled Friday night. Among those games: Northside-Westside at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex, Central-Howard at Henderson Stadium, Rutland-Northeast at Thompson Stadium and Southwest at Manchester.

