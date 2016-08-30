Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

0:25 Tailgate crew show off their pregame treats Pause

1:19 Southwest's Markees Burton credits blocking for pivotal kickoff return

2:56 Peach County vs. Houston County High School Football

1:55 Peach Co., Houston Co. pay tribute to late Trojan football player

1:08 Southwest stressing offensive line play against Westside

2:02 Kevin Kinsler's Northside Eagles had a little better opener than expected

1:41 Westside 21, Howard 0: Postgame thoughts

1:26 Lee County 20, Jones County 13: Postgame thoughts

3:56 Houston County's Jake Fromm and Mary Persons' Brian Nelson had a full night

2:43 Mary Persons vs. Houston County High School Football