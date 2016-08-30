Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Tuesday’s Volleyball
Stratford 2, Tattnall Square 0
Sets: 25-6, 25-8.
Kills: S: Sydnie Rouleau 5.
Assists: S: Monica Montalvo 7.
Aces: S: Montalvo 5.
FPD 2, Upson-Lee 0
Sets: 25-15, 25-18.
Kills: FPD: Lundy Lader 10, Caitlin Farr 5, Sophie Seneker 5, Kailey Bohan 3, Kirsten Beach 3, Bailey Ruble 2, Mackenzie Johnson 2, Emily Cox 2.
Digs: FPD: Morgan Mullis 4, Johnson 3.
Aces: FPD: Johnson 1.
Blocks: FPD: Beach 2, Farr 2, Ruble 1.
FPD 2, Griffin 0
Sets: 25-14, 25-6.
Kills: FPD: Cox 5, Beach 3, Farr 3, Lader 3, Bohan 2, Mary Persons 1.
Aces: FPD: Farr 7, Lader 3, Anna Massey 2, Cox 1, Persons 1.
Blocks: FPD: Beach 2.
Records: FPD 7-4.
Next: Mary Persons/Putnam County at FPD, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Tuesday’s Softball
Rutland 15, Westside 0
Rutland
663
—
15
11
0
Westside
000
—
0
1
2
WP: Bailey Caldwell. LP: N/A.
2B: R: Maggi Shipp, Laney Wallace, Bailey Caldwell, Sadi Ratterree.
3B: R: Abby Pelt.
Game notes: Rutland’s Megan Frank had three hits and two runs scored, while Ratterree, Shipp and Neely had two RBI and Caldwell had three RBI.
Stratford 16, Wilkinson County 2
Stratford
732
4
—
16
Wilkinson Co.
010
1
—
2
WP: Tori Dover. LP: Mathis.
2B: S: Hannah Lovett, Tori Dover; WC: Underwood.
Game notes: Dover had two hits and two RBI, while Alyssa Orona scored three runs, Evans McCook had three RBI and Jenny Belle Butler scored four runs.
Spalding 8, Howard
Spalding
030
203
0
—
8
9
2
Howard
012
100
0
—
4
9
3
WP: Alyssa Risper (2-2). LP: Elle Doolittle (4-3).
2B: S: Mercedes Fletcher; H: Harley Ovell.
HR: S: Fletcher.
Game notes: H. Ovell and Alyn Ovell each went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Records: Spalding 4-5, 2-2 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 5-3, 0-1.
Next: Perry at Spalding, 5 p.m., Thursday; West Laurens at Howard, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Bleckley County 3, FPD 2
Bleckley County
000
010
2
—
3
4
1
FPD
200
000
0
—
2
4
6
WP: Bailey Odom. LP: Karsen Ochs.
2B: BC: Taylor Dykes; FPD: Allie Parkerson.
Game notes: Aliyah Whitehead was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored for Bleckley County, while Taylor Dykes and Faith Harris each scored one run. For FPD, Karsen Ochs struck out 13 batters, while Emily Rutledge was 2-for-4 for FPD.
Records: Bleckley County 8-2, FPD 8-3.
Next: Bleckley County at Dodge County, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday; Mount de Sales at FPD, 5:55 p.m., Thursday.
