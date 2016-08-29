Patriots turn their focus ahead after big win

The Southwest Patriots are coming off of a huge win over Westside, but the enjoyment of that win ended somewhat Monday afternoon when the Patriots returned to practice.
Southwest became the first Macon team to beat Westside, and it did so with a dominant defensive performance in an 8-3 win.
Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree was interested to see how his team would respond after a big win, heading into a Friday night game on the road against undefeated Manchester.
“We have been preaching the entire offseason that we could not take a Friday night off, and this is exactly what we were talking about,” said Dupree, whose team is coming off a three-win season. “I feel like we have some veteran football players that will get back to work this week and be ready for a very good Manchester football team this Friday night. We have told these kids that they have to stay humble and keep grinding, and we have to learn how to win. We took a big step last week, but have to keep moving forward. It is very important that we have another great week of practice.”
If the game against Westside is any indication, Southwest will respond in a positive way. In the previous two meetings, Westside scored 101 points in wins over Southwest. That left Dupree and his staff worried about the game.
“I think that we had our kids believing that all the hard work we had put in since last November would pay off, but I will admit that I was very worried about the game,” Dupree said. “(Westside head coach) Spoon Risper is an outstanding offensive coach, and he always finds a way to put points on the board, but we had an outstanding game plan, and we gave it everything we had. Our entire defense stepped up to the plate.”
Even with a great first-half effort, Southwest was still trailing 3-0, but Markees Burton returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown.
“I told our kids at halftime that special teams would win this game, and when Markees returned the kickoff, it was exactly what we needed,” Dupree said. “After that we just kept working hard, and it was just a special effort. “
Dupree believes his offense will have to be much better to continue to win games. Southwest managed only 30 yards of offense against Westside.
“Oh, we will be much better on offense this week,” Dupree said. “I thought that we may have been a little behind the defense with it being early in the year, but we could not been much worse against Westside. Credit them for playing a great defensive game, but we will get better week to week.”
Dupree admitted that he enjoyed the Westside win, but he already has moved on and is looking ahead to this week.
“It was a great, great win for this football team, but after I watched the film on Saturday morning, I turned the page towards Manchester,” Dupree said. “Like I said, we can’t take a Friday night off, and Manchester is pretty good. We just have to stay humble and play four quarters of football.”
