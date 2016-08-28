Cox leads FPD to romp over Howard

Greg Moore just smiled.
“I guess the cat’s outta the bag,” the veteran football head coach at FPD said.
The cat was his quarterback Dalton Cox, who had an attention-getting debut with 273 yards passing as FPD beat Howard 34-14 in the nightcap of the Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Classic on Saturday at Mercer.
Cox completed 22-of-29 passes with two touchdowns, to go along with two rushing touchdowns.
Howard was plagued by turnovers, including on its first possession, which the Vikings immediately converted with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Cox to Titus Moore.
The Huskies struggled on offense, getting their first score on a punt return by Avery Vining.
The game was still a tight one, until the latter stages of the third quarter.
FPD scored on Cox’s 1-yard run, got the ball back on a botched kickoff return, scored on the first play, took over after Titus Moore’s interception and scored in five plays.
The Vikings scored 20 points in a span of about 4 1/2 minutes, turning a one-touchdown game into one they controlled.
Three who mattered
Cox: The FPD junior had a monster season debut, opening up with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Titus Moore.
Titus Moore: The FPD junior had a monster opener, with eight catches, two for touchdowns, to go with a solid defensive game that included an interception.
C.J. Harris: In addition to leading the Vikings in rushing, he added a fumble recovery on Howard’s first possession that set up the Vikings’ first score.
Turning point
The Huskies trailed by 14 points and took the kickoff, only to be unable to cover the pooch kick. The Vikings got it, and Cox hit Titus Moore from 21 yards out, giving FPD two touchdowns in 11 seconds.
Worth mentioning
Good eyes: Cox completed passes to eight different receivers.
Wounded: On the first play from scrimmage, Howard lost senior wideout Malik Jolly with a serious foot injury. A stretcher was called within perhaps two minutes of him going down, and his left leg was covered as he was carted off.
They said it
Greg Moore on the game being better than expected: “All in all, probably yeah. There’s some stuff to clean up, obviously. A lot of issues with timing, false starts.”
Howard head coach Barney Hester: “We’ve got so many things to work on. Give them credit, they came out playing well. They were a well-coached football team. We were not.”
Greg Moore on the biggest positive: “What I saw more than anything was gigantic hearts. We got tired, but kept doing what we needed to do to win the ballgame. I was extremely proud of what we did in the third quarter.”
Greg Moore on Cox’s night: “It’s the result of some of the most unbelievable hard work I’ve ever seen from a young man.”
What’s next?
Howard faces Central at Henderson Stadium on Friday, while FPD travels to Brookstone.
FPD 34, Howard 14
FPD
7
7
20
0
—
34
Howard
0
6
0
8
—
14
First quarter
FPD: Titus Moore 38 pass from Dalton Cox (Andrei Parrish kick)
Second quarter
H: Avery Vining 70 punt return (kick failed)
FPD: Cox 1 run (Parrish kick)
Third quarter
FPD: Cox 1 (Parrish kick)
FPD: Moore 21 pass from Cox (Parrish kick)
FPD: C.J. Harris 5 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
H: Vining 3 pass from Quintan Sewell (Vining run)
FPD
H
First downs
18
11
Rushes-yards
28-114
31-150
Passing yards
273
56
Comp-Att-Int
22-29-0
10-18-2
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
0-0
5-3
Penalties-yards
13-85
15-123
Individual leaders
Rushing: FPD: Harris 13-88; Joshua Raines 5-27; Howard: Raekwon Hughes 12-46; Jeremiah Kelly 5-28; Jalik Phillips 5-39; Sewell 6-30
Passing: Cox 22-29-0 273; Howard: Vining 4-5-0 16; Sewell 6-13-2 40.
Receiving: Moore 8-102; Arumaun Smith 5-50, Maurice Gordon 3-29, Robert Johnson 2-51; Howard: Javarsia Meadows 3-23; Vining 2-10.
