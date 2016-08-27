Chargers overwhelm Cavaliers in first meeting

A long-awaited meeting of neighbors quickly turned into a one-sided affair Saturday as Central rolled to a 48-14 victory over Mount de Sales in the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic on Saturday at Mercer.
Central’s Antonio Sanders Jr. ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Chargers (1-0) racked up more than 450 yards of total offense.
Mount de Sales (1-1) lost running backs Adrian Hardwick and Zack Taylor to injury in the first half. Hardwick left on a hard hit that popped his helmet off and caused it to fly 5 yards, while Taylor also left on a hard hit.
The Cavaliers took a 7-6 lead with 2:22 to go in the first quarter on Pinkney Gilchrist’s 5-yard pass to Chad Larkin. But a 68-yard kickoff return by Jakwanis Singleton — he was stopped by the kicker — led to a 17-yard scoring run by Sanders on the next play.
The rout was on from there. Central led 28-7 at halftime and 42-7 after three quarters.
Backup quarterback Micah Hattaway threw 13-yard touchdown pass to Coleman Roberts with three seconds remaining to give the Cavaliers their other touchdown.
Sanders had 51 yards on eight carries. Kameron Adkins ran for 113 yards and Wesley Alexander added 97 for Central.
