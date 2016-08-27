Middle Georgia’s Sunday Stars

Ahmad Barron, Tattnall Square
Barron ran for 100 yards on nine carries against Wilcox County.
Markees Burton, Southwest
Burton ran a kickoff back 94 yards and had an interception late in the fourth quarter against Westside.
Amari Colbert, Houston County
Colbert caught four passes for a whopping 183 yards in a 49-31 win over Peach County.
Trevor Evans, John Milledge
The senior was very much on point, completing 13-of-14 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing score, in a 42-6 win over Piedmont.
Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County
The sophomore wingback had 100 yards on 21 carries, including a 46-yard touchdown run, in a 21-14 loss to Hawkinsville. Farrow also had 71 return yards, including a 51-yard kickoff to start the game.
Jake Fromm, Houston County
The senior quarterback threw for four touchdowns and 444 yards on 27-of-38 passing.
Zach Harvey, Mary Persons
The senior is off to a quality start, adding 130 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown in a 14-7 win over Jackson.
Marquise Jackson, Windsor
The Knights star accounted for 198 yards of total offense and three touchdowns against Covenant.
Tobias Oliver, Northside
The senior went 11-for-16 for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Henry County.
Ramon Pittman, Dublin
He had only six carries but averaged 15.7 yards and scored a touchdown in a win over Veterans.
