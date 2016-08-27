High School Sports

August 27, 2016 4:25 PM

Middle Georgia’s Sunday Stars

By Ron Seibel and Michael A. Lough

sports@macon.com

Ahmad Barron, Tattnall Square

Barron ran for 100 yards on nine carries against Wilcox County.

Markees Burton, Southwest

Burton ran a kickoff back 94 yards and had an interception late in the fourth quarter against Westside.

Amari Colbert, Houston County

Colbert caught four passes for a whopping 183 yards in a 49-31 win over Peach County.

Trevor Evans, John Milledge

The senior was very much on point, completing 13-of-14 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing score, in a 42-6 win over Piedmont.

Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

The sophomore wingback had 100 yards on 21 carries, including a 46-yard touchdown run, in a 21-14 loss to Hawkinsville. Farrow also had 71 return yards, including a 51-yard kickoff to start the game.

Jake Fromm, Houston County

The senior quarterback threw for four touchdowns and 444 yards on 27-of-38 passing.

Zach Harvey, Mary Persons

The senior is off to a quality start, adding 130 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown in a 14-7 win over Jackson.

Marquise Jackson, Windsor

The Knights star accounted for 198 yards of total offense and three touchdowns against Covenant.

Tobias Oliver, Northside

The senior went 11-for-16 for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Henry County.

Ramon Pittman, Dublin

He had only six carries but averaged 15.7 yards and scored a touchdown in a win over Veterans.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Tailgate crew show off their pregame treats

View more video

Sports Videos