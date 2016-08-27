Stratford shuts out Savannah Country Day

Stratford defensive end Tobe Umerah hauls down Savannah Country Day quarterback Cole Gambino.
Savannah Country Day Quarterback Cole Gambino gets knocked out of his helmet by Stratford Eagle Josh Davis as he attempted to pick up a first down Friday night.
Stratford Quarterback Noah Hill sheds a tackle in first quarter action against Savannah Country Day Friday night.
Stratford running back Kasey Sanders slips around the end in action Friday night against Savannah Country Day.
Stratford running back Kasey Sanders finds a gap in the Savannah defense in action Friday night against Savannah Country Day.
Savannah Country Day quarterback Cole Gambino gets sacked by Stratford's Larson McDaniel in action Friday night.
