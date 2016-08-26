Houston County fends off tough Peach County

Peach County struck first and then held its own against the top team in GHSA Class 6A on an emotional night.
But Houston County scored on possession after possession in the second half and got past a tough Peach County team 49-31 on Friday night in front of an overflow crowd at Anderson Stadium.
It was the Trojans’ season opener, coming six days after teammate Raekwon Smith died in an auto accident in Byron. Three other teammates were injured in the wreck.
For the first half, the Trojans had the state on upset alert and were tied at 14 with the Bears. But Houston County scored, held Peach County on fourth down and scored again for a 28-14 lead at the 2:23 mark of the third quarter. After Mitchell Fineran drilled a 51-yard field goal for Peach County, the Bears went 80 yards in four plays for another score and a 35-17 lead with 9:37 left in the fourth.
The Trojans promptly got a 57-yard touchdown pass from Antonio Gilbert to Devontae Howard to pull within 11 with 9:17 left. But Jake Fromm connected with Eli Watson two plays later on a hitch-and-go for an 82-yard touchdown pass and a 42-24 lead.
