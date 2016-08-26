Trojans knock off Patriots

The Tattnall Square Trojans used a strong rushing attack to defeat Wilcox County 26-0 on Friday night, giving Chance Jones a win in his head coaching debut.
Tattnall Square had only two possessions in the first half but scored on both of them. The Trojans went 90 yards the first time they had the ball, with Zion Blasingame scoring from 2 yards out, and they went 94 yards the second time they got the ball, with Tyler Warnock scoring from 43 yards out.
Destin Mack scored in the third on a 35-yard run to put the game away. Tattnall rushed for 377 yards.
Five who mattered
Ahmad Barron: The senior rushed for 100 yards on nine carries and had a long run called back because of a penalty
Antoine Davis: The sophomore rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on only six carries.
Mack: The senior quarterback stepped in for an injured Miles Morris and flawlessly ran the wing-T attack for the Trojans. He rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Blasingame: The workhouse back carried the ball 10 times for 80 yards and a score
Landon Ledford: The Wilcox County quarterback completed 15-of-29 passes for 134 yards.
Turning point
Wilcox County used a fake punt on their first drive and kept the ball for 15 plays and had a first-and-10 from Tattnall’s 13 and took seven minutes off the clock. But a strong defense, led by Christian Rodgers, Sean Brown, and Dayton Steinmayer, refused to let the Patriots score.
Worth mentioning
Ball control: Wilcox County ran 59 plays while Tattnall Square ran only 38, but the Trojans put together 397 total yards of offense while Wilcox County managed only 234.
They said it
Tattnall Square head coach Chance Jones on his debut: “I was really just ready to get this game started. I thought we played well, and they did what we were telling them what to do, so I thought it was a good win against a good football team.”
Jones on his skill players: “We feel like the wing-T is a team offense, and it allows a lot of people to touch the ball, which is always good for the team morale.”
Jones on the defensive performance: “Even when we gave up some yards, we were able to get a stop when we needed it. We have an off week next week, and it’s a good time to give us a chance to work on some things.”
Steinmeyer, a senior, on the importance of getting a win in the first game after a disappointing season last year: “Oh, it was almost a must win, and we wanted to show people that we aren’t going to lay down this year.”
Steinmeyer on how important the shutout was: “I think it was very important to keep the shutout, and we wanted to make a statement in this first game. Wilcox County is a good football team, and we want to show people that we are buying in to the new coaches and that we are excited to play winning football.”
What’s next?
Tattnall Square is off next week before facing East Laurens on Sept. 9.
Comments