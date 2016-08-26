Eagles cruise to 2-0 start

For the second consecutive week Northside (2-0) overwhelmed an outmatched opponent from the outset and dominated Henry County (0-1) for four quarters as it picked up a 49-0 victory in GHSA non-region action Friday.
Northside forced a three-and-out on the opening possession of the game and scored four plays later on a 56-yard screen pass from quarterback Tobias Oliver to Trayvon Willis. The Eagles didn’t touch the ball again until late in the quarter, but they drove the ball to the Warhawks’ 25 and scored on the first play of the second quarter on a dynamic run by Desean Dinkins.
The Eagles scored three more times before the break to essentially put the game away at half up 35-0. Northside’s starting offense was perfect on the night, scoring six touchdowns on six possessions.
Comments