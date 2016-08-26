High School Sports

August 26, 2016 9:57 PM

Eagles use turnovers to drop Hornets

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Stratford’s offense struggled for most of its season opener Friday night against Savannah Country Day, but the Eagles’ defense more than made up for it.

The Eagles’ defense forced five turnovers, including three fumbles, to lead Stratford to a 24-0 win.

Stratford jumped on top 14-0 in the first quarter on two short touchdown drives set up by fumbles. Kasey Sanders scored on a 2-yard run after a fumble by the Hornets at their 2, which was recovered by Tucker Massey. Ames Jamison then added a 15-yarder after a fumble by the Hornets at their 11, which was recovered by Luke Slappey.

Sammy Martin capped the scoring with a 50-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.

High School Sports

