August 25, 2016 9:51 PM

Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Thursday’s Volleyball

FPD 2, West Laurens 1

Sets: 22-25, 26-24, 25-12.

Kills: FPD: Lundy Lader 10, Caitlin Farr 3, Mary Persons 3, Kirsten Beach 3, Mackenzie Johnson 3.

Blocks: FPD: Beach 2, Farr 1, Johnson 1, Bailey Ruble 1.

Digs: FPD: Emily Cox 7, Anna Massey 6, Mackenzie Johnson 6, Ruble 5, Morgan Mullis 3, Sophie Seneker 3, Lader 1.

Aces: FPD: Cox 3, Lader 2, Beach 2, Mullis 1, Seneker 1, Ruble 1, Massey 1.

Warner Robins 2, FPD 1

Sets: 24-26, 27-25, 25-11.

Kills: FPD: Lader 7, Johnson 6, Beach 4, Farr 3, Emmie Cate Powell 1, Ruble 1, Kailey Bohan 1.

Blocks: FPD: Johnson 1.

Digs: FPD: Seneker 17, Ruble 6, Johnson 5, Cox 5, Mullis 3.

Aces: FPD: Lader 1, Johnson 1, Seneker 1.

Record: FPD 4-4.

Next: FPD at Taylor County, 4:30 p.m., Monday.

Thursday’s Softball

Peach County 4, Rutland 3

Peach County

210

001

0

4

9

2

Rutland

101

100

0

3

11

2

Game notes: Rutland stranded 12 runners, to eight for Peach County.

Monticello 5, Howard 1

Monticello

103

010

0

5

6

2

Howard

000

001

0

1

5

8

WP: O’Neal Sealy (6-1). LP: Elle Doolittle (3-2).

Game notes: Lauren Mosley and Jesi Carron each went 2-for-4 for Monticello, which scored all unearned runs. ... Sealy fanned six, and both pitchers went the distance.

Records: Monticello 7-2, Howard 4-2.

Next: Crawford County at Howard, 5 p.m., Monday; Strong Rock Christian at Monticello, 5 p.m.

FPD 4, Veterans 1

FPD

001

000

03

4

10

3

Veterans

100

000

00

1

3

0

WP: Karsen Ochs (5-0). LP: Jenna West.

2B: FPD: Amanda Evans, Allie Parkerson; V: Kenly Sullivan.

Game notes: Evans was 2-for-4 and had the game-winning single for FPD in the eighth inning to score Ochs. ... Ochs, Parkerson, and Evans each had two hits for FPD. ... Ochs struck out eight. ... Sullivan was 1-for-4 with one RBI for Veterans, which stranded six.

Records: FPD 7-2, Veterans 2-7.

Next: FPD at Pike County, 5:30 p.m., Friday; Veterans at Dodge County, 11 a.m., Saturday.

Wednesday’s Softball

Jones County 10, Union Grove 9

Jones County

040

123

0

10

9

7

Union Grove

222

003

0

9

10

1

WP: Mason Watford. LP: Jessica Mead.

2B: JC: Miranda Justice; UG: Jordyn Dobson.

HR: JC: Justice, Brenay Howard.

Game notes: Eight of the game’s runs were unearned. ... Justice went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI for the Greyhounds, who got a complete game from Watford.

