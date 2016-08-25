Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Thursday’s Volleyball
FPD 2, West Laurens 1
Sets: 22-25, 26-24, 25-12.
Kills: FPD: Lundy Lader 10, Caitlin Farr 3, Mary Persons 3, Kirsten Beach 3, Mackenzie Johnson 3.
Blocks: FPD: Beach 2, Farr 1, Johnson 1, Bailey Ruble 1.
Digs: FPD: Emily Cox 7, Anna Massey 6, Mackenzie Johnson 6, Ruble 5, Morgan Mullis 3, Sophie Seneker 3, Lader 1.
Aces: FPD: Cox 3, Lader 2, Beach 2, Mullis 1, Seneker 1, Ruble 1, Massey 1.
Warner Robins 2, FPD 1
Sets: 24-26, 27-25, 25-11.
Kills: FPD: Lader 7, Johnson 6, Beach 4, Farr 3, Emmie Cate Powell 1, Ruble 1, Kailey Bohan 1.
Blocks: FPD: Johnson 1.
Digs: FPD: Seneker 17, Ruble 6, Johnson 5, Cox 5, Mullis 3.
Aces: FPD: Lader 1, Johnson 1, Seneker 1.
Record: FPD 4-4.
Next: FPD at Taylor County, 4:30 p.m., Monday.
Thursday’s Softball
Peach County 4, Rutland 3
Peach County
210
001
0
—
4
9
2
Rutland
101
100
0
—
3
11
2
Game notes: Rutland stranded 12 runners, to eight for Peach County.
Monticello 5, Howard 1
Monticello
103
010
0
—
5
6
2
Howard
000
001
0
—
1
5
8
WP: O’Neal Sealy (6-1). LP: Elle Doolittle (3-2).
Game notes: Lauren Mosley and Jesi Carron each went 2-for-4 for Monticello, which scored all unearned runs. ... Sealy fanned six, and both pitchers went the distance.
Records: Monticello 7-2, Howard 4-2.
Next: Crawford County at Howard, 5 p.m., Monday; Strong Rock Christian at Monticello, 5 p.m.
FPD 4, Veterans 1
FPD
001
000
03
—
4
10
3
Veterans
100
000
00
—
1
3
0
WP: Karsen Ochs (5-0). LP: Jenna West.
2B: FPD: Amanda Evans, Allie Parkerson; V: Kenly Sullivan.
Game notes: Evans was 2-for-4 and had the game-winning single for FPD in the eighth inning to score Ochs. ... Ochs, Parkerson, and Evans each had two hits for FPD. ... Ochs struck out eight. ... Sullivan was 1-for-4 with one RBI for Veterans, which stranded six.
Records: FPD 7-2, Veterans 2-7.
Next: FPD at Pike County, 5:30 p.m., Friday; Veterans at Dodge County, 11 a.m., Saturday.
Wednesday’s Softball
Jones County 10, Union Grove 9
Jones County
040
123
0
—
10
9
7
Union Grove
222
003
0
—
9
10
1
WP: Mason Watford. LP: Jessica Mead.
2B: JC: Miranda Justice; UG: Jordyn Dobson.
HR: JC: Justice, Brenay Howard.
Game notes: Eight of the game’s runs were unearned. ... Justice went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI for the Greyhounds, who got a complete game from Watford.
