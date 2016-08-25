Trojans, Bears plan 'white-out' to honor football player killed in crash

1:41 Westside 21, Howard 0: Postgame thoughts Pause

1:26 Lee County 20, Jones County 13: Postgame thoughts

3:56 Houston County's Jake Fromm and Mary Persons' Brian Nelson had a full night

2:43 Mary Persons vs. Houston County High School Football

2:46 Kickoff can't come soon enough for buddies/rivals Jake Fromm and Malik Herring

2:14 The showdown up front with Houston County and Mary Persons may be epic

1:08 Dieuseul Stcyr takes over leadership role on Westside defense

1:59 Damion Bagley hopes to spark Perry turnaround at quarterback

1:25 Northside's Kevin Kinsler and Tobias Oliver ready to rebound from 2015

3:44 Middle Georgia has plenty of quality quarterbacks for 2016