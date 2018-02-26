Westside basketball star Khavon Moore commits to Texas Tech

The Khavon Moore guessing game came to an end Monday afternoon when the highly-sought-after Westside High School basketball star committed to Texas Tech University.
Moore’s decision came just a day after returning from a visit to the school. He chose Texas Tech over Oklahoma and Mercer, which were his final three choices.
“It just felt like the best fit for me,” said Moore, a 6-foot-8 player who averaged 23 points a game to go with nine rebounds and five assists as a senior before his season ended with a leg injury.
“The decision was a difficult one, but I am very happy with my choice,” he said. “One of their assistants, Al Pinkins, came to see me not long after my injury, and he let me know that they were still very interested in me, and that was great to hear.
“I had a great visit and knew that was where I wanted to be.”
Moore is arguably the biggest recruit that Macon has produced since Gerald Fitch, who also played at Westside, signed with the University of Kentucky in 2000.
“It was important for me to stay at Westside even though people thought I would leave,” Moore said. “I wanted to stay here, and I think it made me a better person. Playing basketball for Westside was a wonderful experience for me.”
Texas Tech is currently 22-7 on the year, and the Red Raiders are ranked 12th in the nation.
Westside head coach Josh Grube said it was great to see someone from the area sign with such a basketball powerhouse.
“I think this is just getting the ball started because the area is loaded with basketball talent right now,” said Grube, whose team has managed to advance to the GHSA 3A Elite Eight without the injured Moore. “This is great not only for Westside, but it is great for the city of Macon. The recruiting process was very long, but it was very enjoyable watching so many coaches come through here the last four years.”
