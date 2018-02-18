Area teams roll into state tournament's round of 16

Both Central and Westside took one another down to the wire all the way to the title game of their region tournament. Both not only head into the second round of the GHSA state tournament with their championship hopes intact, but will do so on their respective home courts.
Following the weekend’s first round, each classification is now down to its final 16 teams, and there are no shortage of Middle Georgia teams. The second round of games will take place Wednesday and Thursday. Game times will be finalized later in the week.
Central, which overpowered Beach 69-37 on Saturday, will host Long County in the second round. Westside, which toppled Islands 65-57, plays a Crisp County team that is the fourth seed out of Region 1-4A which includes schools from the Albany area. All schools but one from that region won their first-round game.
Warner Robins rounds out the area boys teams playing at home in the second round. The Demons face Eagles Landing, which pasted Ware County 96-63 in the first round and has won of 12 of its past 13 games.
Stratford’s boys will take to the road in the second round to face Greenforest. The Eagles knocked off Whitefield Academy 68-50 in the first round.
On the girls side, Stratford returns to action following a first-round bye. The Eagles will host Landmark Christian. Stratford will be joined in the second round of the GHSA Class A Private bracket by one another area team. Tattnall draws perennial powerhouse Calvary Day after a 41-36 win over Savannah Country Day.
A round after pulling off a road win, Northside will go for another one. A 49-29 first-round triumph over Glynn Academy earns the Eagles a second-round matchup at Lovejoy.
Both Central and Peach County will carry on their season into the second round as well. The Trojans host Pierce County after a 61-35 win against Islands. Central, on the other hand, goes to Tattnall County thanks to a 59-32 victory over Jenkins.
Area GHSA Second-Round Playoff Games
Boys
Eagles Landing at Warner Robins
Long County at Central
Crisp County at Westside
Stratford at Greenforest
Girls
Northside at Lovejoy
Pierce County at Peach County
Central at Tattnall County
Landmark Christian at Stratford
Tattnall Square at Calvary Day
GISA Girls
Windsor vs. St. George’s, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at Westwood
Twiggs Academy vs. Terrell Academy, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at Brentwood
GISA Boys
Windsor vs. Flint River, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Citizen’s Christian Academy
Westfield vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bulloch Academy
