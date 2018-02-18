Central guard Kylan Hill (4) goes up for a shot in the lane Saturday during the Chargers' 67-39 first round GHSA 3A playoff win over Beach.
Central guard Kylan Hill (4) goes up for a shot in the lane Saturday during the Chargers' 67-39 first round GHSA 3A playoff win over Beach. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
High School Sports

Area teams roll into state tournament's round of 16

By Brad Harrison

sports@macon.com

February 18, 2018 03:06 PM

Both Central and Westside took one another down to the wire all the way to the title game of their region tournament. Both not only head into the second round of the GHSA state tournament with their championship hopes intact, but will do so on their respective home courts.

Following the weekend’s first round, each classification is now down to its final 16 teams, and there are no shortage of Middle Georgia teams. The second round of games will take place Wednesday and Thursday. Game times will be finalized later in the week.

Central, which overpowered Beach 69-37 on Saturday, will host Long County in the second round. Westside, which toppled Islands 65-57, plays a Crisp County team that is the fourth seed out of Region 1-4A which includes schools from the Albany area. All schools but one from that region won their first-round game.

Warner Robins rounds out the area boys teams playing at home in the second round. The Demons face Eagles Landing, which pasted Ware County 96-63 in the first round and has won of 12 of its past 13 games.

Stratford’s boys will take to the road in the second round to face Greenforest. The Eagles knocked off Whitefield Academy 68-50 in the first round.

On the girls side, Stratford returns to action following a first-round bye. The Eagles will host Landmark Christian. Stratford will be joined in the second round of the GHSA Class A Private bracket by one another area team. Tattnall draws perennial powerhouse Calvary Day after a 41-36 win over Savannah Country Day.

A round after pulling off a road win, Northside will go for another one. A 49-29 first-round triumph over Glynn Academy earns the Eagles a second-round matchup at Lovejoy.

Both Central and Peach County will carry on their season into the second round as well. The Trojans host Pierce County after a 61-35 win against Islands. Central, on the other hand, goes to Tattnall County thanks to a 59-32 victory over Jenkins.

Area GHSA Second-Round Playoff Games

Boys

Eagles Landing at Warner Robins

Long County at Central

Crisp County at Westside

Stratford at Greenforest

Girls

Northside at Lovejoy

Pierce County at Peach County

Central at Tattnall County

Landmark Christian at Stratford

Tattnall Square at Calvary Day

GISA Girls

Windsor vs. St. George’s, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at Westwood

Twiggs Academy vs. Terrell Academy, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at Brentwood

GISA Boys

Windsor vs. Flint River, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Citizen’s Christian Academy

Westfield vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bulloch Academy

