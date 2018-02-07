Middle Georgia signees are fanning out across US to play college football

Jatorian Hansford’s dominating senior season at Mary Persons paid off on Wednesday when he signed his national letter of intent with the University of Missouri.
“I really could not ask for more at this time and today really feels better than a birthday, said Hansford, who put together a senior season that included 107 tackles and 9.5 sacks. “The coaches had a strong bond with both myself and my parents and we had a great visit and just loved the players, coaches and everyone else, so I feel great about my decision.”
Hansford knows the SEC is a different brand of football but feels he is ready for it. “I think I am ready for anything,” Hansford said. “I know it will be a lot of hard work but I have no doubt that I can handle it. They are planning on using me as a defensive end so I may put on 20 or so pounds when I get there but I feel like I would be ready to compete.”
Hansford also give credit to Malik Herring who played at Georgia as a freshman this year and is a Mary Persons graduate. “I call him when I needed help with recruiting and he has always been very good in helping me and helping me take it all in ,” Hansford said. “Malik always keeps me motivated to be better.”
Other Middle Georgia signees
Perry High School: Je’Corey Burks, Kennesaw State
Rutland: Landon Miller, Mercer, preferred walk-on
Southwest: Javoris Smith, Lenoir Rhyne
Stratford: Carolyn Dromsky, VCU (soccer), Nathan Hunt, Reinhardt Clifton (football)
Tattnall Square: Destin Mack: Citadel
Veterans: Jeremy Horton, UT Martin, Justin Stevens, Reinhardt
