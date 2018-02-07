Jones County celebrates 6 signees headed to college

Teldrick Ross sat with Mercer, Middle Tennessee State and Chattanooga on his mind for a long time.
But a week or so ago he was finally able to trim that three to just two and he knew the decision would come down to Mercer, almost a hometown favorite, or Middle Tennessee State.
That final decision was a difficult one, but on Sunday, Ross knew he was going to be a Blue Raider.
Ross made it official on Wednesday and was one of six Jones County players that signed letters of intent to play college football.
“It was such a difficult decision for me because Mercer did such a great job of recruiting me, but in the end I thought I that Middle Tennessee was the right fit,” said Ross, who ran and threw for over 1,000 yards in an injury plagued senior season. I will be competing for playing time at cornerback but they have talked about having a Wildcat package for me and that was very exciting for me. They also said I could play baseball which was important to me.”
Drake Bolus will be heading to one of the premier junior college football programs in the country, Hutchinson Community College. “I just have to go there and take advantage of a great opportunity,” said Bolus, who will play running back and return kicks at the college level. “The coaches made me feel at home right away and I just want to make everyone in Jones County proud of me. Hopefully I can prove myself and have a shot at playing at the division one level.”
For Corlen Williams, it was a stroke of luck on social media that got him the scholarship he wanted. “I put a highlight video up on my Twitter page and I got some follows from Southwest Oklahoma and the next thing I knew one of their coaches was messaging me,” Williams said. “I had a chance to visit the school and I loved it and even though it’s far away I felt like it was the right place for me. I feel like I can go there and have a chance to play right away.”
Lane College found center Quay Betha about a month ago and Betha was hooked form the start. “I visited last weekend and I felt like I was at home in Jones County,” said Betha, who called his signing day a dream come true. “The coaches and the other players treated me like family and that was very important to me.”
Miles College and Birmingham, Alabama, grabbed defensive end Cameron Snead and linebacker Antonio Evans from the Hounds. “It was one of those visits that just felt right from the start,” Snead said. “I know I have to put in the work to get playing time but I feel like I came from a great high school program and that will help me when I get to college.”
Evans played only one year with Jones County after being ruled ineligible his junior season because of a transfer, but was quick to point out the lessons he learned in that down year. “It made me realize I loved football and that I can overcome anything,” Evans said. “I am so glad that Cameron will be with me because we are great friends and we will keep each other in line. As far as trying to get playing time, well Jones County players show up and show out and that’s what we intent to do.”
