Westside has 5 sign to play college ball

Westside football head coach Spoon Risper makes sure that academic performance is just as important as athletic importance, and no one person makes that more clear than Tavores Pearson Jr.
Pearson, who carries a 3.9 GPA with an SAT score of 1260 and is ranked third in his class, signed his letter of intent with the U.S. Military Academy. He is expected to play cornerback in college.
He was one of five Westside football players to sign on Wednesday.
“I think I heard from them at the end of my junior season and they just seemed really interested in me as a student athlete,” said Pearson, who took part in the ROTC program at Westside for four years and will play cornerback in college. “I would say that playing college football has always been a dream of mine and I just needed the opportunity. All I want now is the chance to get to the school and compete as well as I can.”
Pearson is aware that the experience at Army is not all football and the other facets of military training can be grueling, especially as a freshman. “Oh, I know about it and I am ready to take it on with a full head of steam,” Pearson said. “I feel like Westside and Coach Risper has me ready for another challenge.”
Quintaevious Brown started receiving heavy interest from Savannah State towards the end of the football season and chose it over Charleston Southern. “I loved the fact that Savannah State is close to home and it will be great for my family to be able to see me play, but I really liked the school because they have a very good business program. I know that they haven’t won a lot of football games over the years, but I want to be a part of the class that starts to change the culture of the football program.”
Westside is sending two players to NAIA schools, with Emanuel Boone heading to Reinhardt and Brenden Anderson going to Central Methodist. “I just thought it was a great place to be at after my visit and they made the championship game in NAIA so I know it will be very competitive, said Boone, who weighs in at 315 pounds and is expected to play center in college. “I just think it’s a perfect fit for me.”
Anderson benefited from one of Risper’s old teammates in the Arena League to get him to Central Methodist. “One of Coach Risper’s old quarterbacks called him and he was looking for a receiver,” said Anderson, who was also offered by Lagrange and Brevard. “I just can’t really explain how excited I am to get a chance to play college football.”
Anthony Johnson will head to Kansas to attend Dodge City Community College. “I thought a junior college gave me a great chance to go and get bigger, stronger and faster and just learn how to be a better football player,” said Johnson, who will play linebacker in college. Hopefully after two years I will be ready to move on to a division one school.”
