Expected to announce college choice, Westside basketball star now dealing with injury

The amazing high school basketball career of Westside’s Khavon Moore ended Tuesday night when he suffered a season-ending leg injury in a win over Central.
Moore, who had led the Seminoles to a 6-0 record in GHSA region 4-3A, was injured late in the contest, and ends his season averaging 22.5 points per game, to go along with 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Moore is being heavily recruited and recently narrowed his college choices to Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech. He was expected to announce his decision later in January.
Westside head basketball coach Josh Grube gave an update on Moore on Thursday morning.
“Khavon had successful surgery on Wednesday and we wish him nothing but the best on his path to recovery,” Grube said. “Khavon has been the face of the program for the last four years and we are very thankful for the opportunities he allowed our program to experience.”
Moore played a big part in Tuesdays win, scoring 23 points with 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals, but now Grube has the difficult task of finding a way to win basketball games without Moore.
“You cannot replace Khavon Moore but we feel very confident in the guys that we have,” Grube said. “They will work their tails off and be ready to play the rest of the season. I know a lot of people have already counted us out, but we know that we can still win. Lastly, we want to thank Khavon for everything he has done for our basketball program and for Westside High School.”
Moore scored his 2,000th career point in the Central game before being injured. The 6-foot-8 187 pound Moore is listed as a 4-star player by Rivals.com.
