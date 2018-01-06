Hill's buzzer-beater lifts Central past Southwest 56-55

An enthusiastic crowd was treated to an entertaining Saturday afternoon game as the Central High School Chargers defeated city rival Southwest High School 56-55 on a buzzer beater by Kylan Hill.
Family lines are often split when city rivals play. Many of the players have grown up playing together so it makes the competition more personal.
The game began with a dominant 13-2 quarter for Southwest, which lost 86-56 the previous night to another inner-city rival, Northeast High School. In the second quarter Central’s offense got on track. By the end of the half, the Chargers had reduced Southwest’s lead to 24-18.
The second half was the definition of competition as Central not only tied the game, but opened up a seven point lead with less than 4 minutes remaining in the game.
Not to be outdone, Southwest boys mounted their own comeback as a 3-pointer by guard Ron Hart reduced the Chargers’ lead to a point with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. A Central turnover returned the ball to the Patriots, and with 9.8 seconds remaining guard Devonte Smith dribbled past two defenders and laid the ball in to give Southwest a one-point lead.
After a timeout, Central showed tremendous poise getting the ball up the court and working it around until Hill grabbed it. He made his way toward the free-throw line, took one step inside, elevated, and released the ball before time expired. As the ball went through the basket the Charger faithful exploded and the team rushed the court.
As everyone celebrated, Central head coach Andre Taylor, adorned in his orange blazer, gave a fist pump, two claps, and turned his attention to gathering his team for the handshake line.
Seven who mattered
Kylan Hill: the Central forward led all scorers with 20 points. He also tallied 14 rebounds, six steals and five assists to go with his game-winning shot.
Tyre Pearson: He was big on the boards for the Chargers, collecting 10 rebounds to go with his seven points.
Antonio Card: He was close to a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. He also was very active on defense for Central, accounting for five steals.
Tymir RobinsonL He chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the Charger's win.
Roderick Tinsley and Ron Hart: Each accounted for 12 points to pace the Patriots offense. That included Hart's late three to get Southwest within one point.
They said it
Central head coach Andre Taylor on the game-winning shot: “When he (Hill) lost the ball for a second, they let him come to the middle and he’s someone who can make things happen from there. He put it up and put it in with a soft touch. It was a great shot.”
What’s next?
Central will take its 4-0 record in the region to Kendrick on Tuesday and Southwest will welcome Bleckley County the same night. Tipoff for both games is scheduled for 7:30.
