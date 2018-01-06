Stratford nets second region win, defeating FPD 59-45

The Stratford Academy Eagles defeated the First Presbyterian Day Vikings 59-46 in front of a packed house full of passionate students and parents as the Eagles improved their overall record to 8-4.
The Macon private school rivals met Friday night as Stratford welcomed FPD in the second regional game of the season for both teams. Both squads came into the game 1-0 in the region. FPD defeated Twiggs 56-51 and Stratford dismissed fellow Macon rival Mount de Sales 72-56.
The Eagles used a dominant first half where they used offensive patience, defensive consistency and great free throw shooting to put distance between themselves and FPD.
In the third quarter FPD was able to make a run and close the game to single digits. In the fourth quarter they reduced Stratford’s lead to 4 points, but that is as close as they would get.
Never miss a local story.
The Eagles would pull away for good down the stretch and win comfortably.
Turning point
In the second quarter, FPD senior Maurice Gordon picked up his second foul and sat for almost the entire quarter. Stratford outscored the Vikings 23-7 which gave the Eagles a 38-16 halftime lead. Free-throw shooting was also a big part of that scoring surge. The Eagles shot 13-15 from the charity stripe.
Seven who mattered
Devin Butts: The junior guard was big on the boards with 11 rebounds. He also chipped in with 13 points.
Tyler Jordan: Jordan was highly effective from the high post, scoring a game high 15 points. He also stuffed the stay sheet with five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Jaden Harris Despite foul trouble, Harris tied for the game high with 15 points.
Nathan Hunt: The Eagles’ big man had 12 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
Maurice Gordon: Despite sitting for most of the second quarter, the FPD forward scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five steals, and collected three steals.
Henry Middlebrooks: The senior guard scored all 10 of his points in the third quarter and was the catalyst for the Vikings’ comeback attempt.
Wesley Wilson: The junior big man did damage in the paint, scoring 8 of his 10 points in the second half as FPD mounted its comeback attempt.
They said it
Stratford head coach on the FPD second-half comeback: “FPD, they're well coached, they got in foul trouble, but you can see by the final score .... they never stopped fighting. Our kids took a good punch today and kept playing.”
On his team's excellent free-throw shooting: “We were very patient on offense. We've been a good free=throw shooting team all year, so I was glad it continued.”
On Devin Butts’ improved rebounding this season: “Through nine games this year he has more rebounds than he had all last year. It's been a huge emphasis for him, and he's matured a lot, and he's been playing great!”
What’s next?
Stratford will have its first regional road game when they travel to Tattnall Square Academy on Tuesday January 9.
FPD will welcome Darlington Saturday January 6 at 5:30.
Comments