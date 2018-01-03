The game was tied going into fourth quarter, but then Stratford pulls ahead

Mount De Sales went over to Stratford Academy in both teams’ first region game of the season. A tough, well-played game came down to the wire as the Eaglettes earned their first region win of the season 46-35.
The first quarter was an even affair as both teams came out playing good defense but also took advantage of easy shots. As a result the score was tied 9-9 at the end of the first. Sophomore Mary Elaine Mitchell led the Eaglettes with five points and Donzalae Hollis led the Lady Cavaliers with four points and three rebounds.
In the second quarter both teams kept up their offensive and defensive consistency. MDS took advantage of good passing against the Eagles press to make layups. Stratford began to heat up from behind the arc thanks to two three pointers by senior forward Carey Woodcock and the Eaglettes went into halftime up by a single point 20-19.
After the break both teams had a rather lackluster third quarter where they accounted for 13 total points and a 26-26 tie. In the fourth quarter the pressure defense and timely three-point shooting by Stratford finally affected MDS and they were able to create a 10-point lead the Lady Cavaliers were unable to match.
Turning Point
With the game tied at 26 going into the fourth quarter, Stratford outscored MDS 20-9. The full-court pressure of the Eagles forced three straight turnover that turned into eight points. MDS began to force shots to try and match the offensive output but they were unable to match it.
Six who mattered
Carey Woodcock — She was Stratford’s most productive player. She scored a game high 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and two assists and steals.
Mary Elaine Mitchell — The sophomore amassed eight points, three rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block for the Eaglettes.
Nadia Reese — The other sophomore in the backcourt for Stratford scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. She was also a pest on defense in the press.
Donzalae Hollis — The senior center scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Mount De Sales.
Alanna Byrne — The forward was a hustling machine in on practically every loose ball. She scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Melia Cunningham — The Lady Cavaliers point guard had nine points, five rebounds and an assist and a steal.
Observations
Six in a row
The win for Stratford was not only their first in regional play but their sixth straight victory to run their record to 10-2. In that six-game winning streak they have four home wins and two road victories.
So many games such little time
This game marked the start of three games in four days for many teams including these two. They will both play back to back on Friday and Saturday. Overall Stratford will play 12 games in the month of January and MDS will play 11.
What’s next?
Stratford will play FPD on Friday and travel to Pinecrest Academy on Saturday.
Mount De Sales will take their show on the road as they travel to Tattnall Square on Friday and Brookstone on Saturday.
