Mary Persons boys head into 2018 with tourney title

With a top-five ranking in 4A, expectations continue to be set for Mary Persons to live up to the billing. The Bulldogs are moving forward having done just that in the Mary Persons Holiday Basketball Classic during the past weekend.
Mary Persons (12-1) grinded out a 71-66 win against Carrollton to win the tournament title on Saturday with Cam Holden having a monster game with 36 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Edge contributed to the effort with 13 points.
Mary Persons returns to play on Tuesday against Veterans with the big looming showdown being Jan. 19 when the Bulldogs travel to top-ranked and defending 4A state champion Upson-Lee, winner of 48 games in a row.
Putnam County, ranked second in 2A, took home the tournament’s girls title as it bested Griffin 59-50.
Central’s girls fell short of the their second tournament title during the break, falling 66-62 in Baldwin’s tournament to the host Braves, who remain unbeaten at 12-0. The Chargers are 10-2. Central’s boys also posted a strong showing in Baldwin, losing 63-54 to Washington County.
The Warner Robins boys backed up their top ranking in 5A at the Lake City Classic in Alatoona, getting all the way to the championship round before Upson-Lee won 84-73 in a game that Warner Robins led by a point at halftime.
