Strong showing gives Northeast girls confidence jolt following tournament play

By Brad Harrison

sports@macon.com

December 30, 2017 02:14 PM

The emotions were undoubtedly mixed among Northeast’s girls basketball program on Friday night as they exited the locker room after the girls championship game of the Copeland Classic.

On one hand, there were tears, expressing the frustration of coming within ten points of beating Laney, the top-ranked team in 2A and the defending state champion in a 73-64 loss.

But as gut-wrenching as the loss may have been, it could be just what a Raiders team seeking to find its way needs as the season thunders toward a schedule mostly made up on region play.

“It feels great to know we can compete like this,” Northeast head coach Heavenly Whitehead said. “It was great. Now we have the confidence, and it’s time to go compete in the region.”

The Raiders got widespread offensive production on Friday, something they would love to replicate going forward. Forward Sadaji Price poured in 24 points in the loss with Victoria Dunas leading from the backcourt with 23 points.

The agendas are many for teams as they go to various Christmas tournaments. While one facet is staying sharp during the break, another mindset is seeing plenty of competition just before the time of the season that can make or break a team’s postseason trajectory.

The Raiders feel good about where they are heading after a strong showing during the past week. They return to action on Tuesday at Dodge County.

“The biggest thing for us was realizing that we needed each other and could not do it alone and together, with all hands on deck, that we can be successful,” Whitehead said.

Other Friday scores from Northeast

Boys

Mundy’s Mill 56, Johns Creek 49

FPD 68, Washington 41

Rutland 77, Lamar County 64

Macon County 80, Northeast 56

Girls

Tri-Cities 46, Rutland 42

Macon County 58, Washington 42

Lamar County 61, Riverdale 46

Other Friday scores from Tattnall Square

Boys

Stratford 73, Strong Rock 48

Girls

Stratford 52, Lake Oconee 27

Other Friday scores from Mary Persons

Boys

Mary Persons 90, Griffin 45

Carrollton 64, Northside 50

Girls

Northside 53, Westside 48

Putnam County 64, Upson-Lee 48

*Saturday’s championship round games between Mary Persons and Carrollton in the boys game as well as Putnam County and Northside were not completed by press time.

