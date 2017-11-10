FPD pulls away in second half to beat Tattnall

The FPD Vikings scored early and often to defeat Tattnall Square 49-28 in the first GHSA A-Private school state playoff home game in the school’s history.
FPD (8-4) put up 484 yards of offense in the game, grabbing a 28-14 lead at the half and then putting the game away early in the third quarter.
FPD will go on the road next Friday to meet undefeated Athens Academy.
Five who mattered
Dalton Cox: The senior quarterback for FPD threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more to cap off his home career. He ended the game with 330 yards passing.
Titus Moore: The senior receiver for FPD had touchdown catches that covered 66 and 72 yards and ended the game with seven receptions for 171 yards.
Dillian Rosado: The senior had his first two touchdown catches of the season in the game, the first one going for 22 yards and the second one covering six yards.
Destin Mack: The Tattnall running back ended his high school career by rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
George Vining: The Tattnall junior running back broke away for a 63 yard touchdown run in the first half to cut the FPD lead to 21-14, and scored Tattnall’s last touchdown on a 90 yard run. He ended the game with 163 yards on the ground.
Turning Point
Tattnall Square was still in the game and trailed by only 14 points at the half, but Cox ended any hopes of a Tattnall comeback. On the first play of the third quarter, he found a wide open Moore for a 72 yard touchdown pass. Two minutes later, Cox found Rosado for another score to make it a 42-14 game.
Observation
Tattnall Square was missing five starters in the game, including Jamal Marshall, who missed the game with a concussion. Marshall had 182 yards rushing in the previous game and also is a key player in the secondary. FPD took advantage of it on offense, lining up in a five receiver look for most of the half, and Cox was consistently able to take advantage with a huge game.
They said it
FPD head coach Greg Moore talking about when he found out they would play Tattnall in the first round: “Well as coaches we were a little nervous because Tattnall is a very good football, but the kids were very excited for the match-up.”
Moore on Cox and his receivers: “I have had some great quarterback and receivers in my 18 years as a head coach but I don’t think I have ever had such an outstanding group at the same time.”
Cox on the feel of the game: “We felt great coming into the game and we were able to get into rhythm early and that always helps. The offensive line has been great lately and they were giving me time to find our receivers.”
Cox on his last home game: “We knew Tattnall would be tough but we were very excited to be at home, and I don’t think it could have gone any better.”
Moore on the win: “We had a great week of practice and we were excited to play Tattnall. I would say we had a very good feeling heading into this game.”
Moore on his relationship with Cox: “He does a great job of getting the ball in places that we can make plays. I mean we practice this stuff all the time and it’s great to see it work so well in a big game.”
What’s next?
FPD is on the road to play undefeated Athens Academy while Tattnall Square ends its year at 7-4.
Comments