Area teams continue their push toward the playoffs

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Thursday
Central vs. Rutland (Henderson Stadium): The two Bibb County programs have combined for one win.
Friday
Northside at Coffee: The Eagles are coming off a tough overtime loss to top-ranked Lee County.
Jones County at Ola: The Greyhounds have scored more than 40 points in six of their seven wins.
Veterans at Harris County: The winner of this game could sneak into the GHSA Class 5A playoffs.
Howard at Upson-Lee: The Huskies and Knights play for third place in Region 2-4A.
West Laurens at Mary Persons: The Raiders and Bulldogs are tied for first place in Region 2-4A.
Spalding at Perry: The Panthers need this one if they have a chance at a playoff spot.
Kendrick at Peach County: The Trojans have won five straight games.
Pike County at Westside (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): A big game for the Seminoles in Region 4-3A.
Washington County at Southwest (Henderson Stadium): Fourth place in Region 3-2A will be on the line.
Dublin at Northeast (Thompson Stadium): The Raiders will try to slow down the Fighting Irish.
FPD at Tattnall Square: The Trojans have won seven of their past eight against the Vikings.
Mount de Sales at Twiggs County: This is a big one for the Cavaliers if they want to get into the Class 1A private school playoffs.
Stratford at Wilkinson County: The Eagles have a showdown with Tattnall Square coming up next week.
Schley County at Crawford County: The Eagles have lost five straight.
Also
Westfield at Augusta Prep
Bethlehem Temple at Windsor
Covenant at Dawson Christian
