High School Sports

Area teams continue their push toward the playoffs

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 16, 2017 11:36 AM

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Thursday

Central vs. Rutland (Henderson Stadium): The two Bibb County programs have combined for one win.

Friday

Northside at Coffee: The Eagles are coming off a tough overtime loss to top-ranked Lee County.

Jones County at Ola: The Greyhounds have scored more than 40 points in six of their seven wins.

Veterans at Harris County: The winner of this game could sneak into the GHSA Class 5A playoffs.

Howard at Upson-Lee: The Huskies and Knights play for third place in Region 2-4A.

West Laurens at Mary Persons: The Raiders and Bulldogs are tied for first place in Region 2-4A.

Spalding at Perry: The Panthers need this one if they have a chance at a playoff spot.

Kendrick at Peach County: The Trojans have won five straight games.

Pike County at Westside (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): A big game for the Seminoles in Region 4-3A.

Washington County at Southwest (Henderson Stadium): Fourth place in Region 3-2A will be on the line.

Dublin at Northeast (Thompson Stadium): The Raiders will try to slow down the Fighting Irish.

FPD at Tattnall Square: The Trojans have won seven of their past eight against the Vikings.

Mount de Sales at Twiggs County: This is a big one for the Cavaliers if they want to get into the Class 1A private school playoffs.

Stratford at Wilkinson County: The Eagles have a showdown with Tattnall Square coming up next week.

Schley County at Crawford County: The Eagles have lost five straight.

Also

Westfield at Augusta Prep

Bethlehem Temple at Windsor

Covenant at Dawson Christian

