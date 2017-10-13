Stratford’s ground game too much for FPD

Stratford’s running game was in full force Friday night against FPD, and that was exactly what the Eagles needed to take down the Vikings.

Stratford rushed 46 times for 354 yards to roll to a 28-7 win. The Eagles had zero passing yards and no completions, but they didn’t need anything in the passing game as they scored one touchdown in each quarter.

Stratford improves to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in GHSA Region 7A-1A, while FPD falls to 5-2 and 2-1.

Three who mattered

Deondre Duehart: The sophomore had 21 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles.

Tyler Jordan: The Stratford senior had 12 rushes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Titus Moore: The senior wide receiver had eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings.

Observations

Another strong defensive effort: Stratford has allowed 67 points in its seven games. The Vikings rushed 14 times for 25 yards.

Cox was strong again: FPD quarterback Dalton Cox had another good night, completing 18-of-34 passes for 211 yards and a 70-yard touchdown to Moore.

Worth mentioning

The streak: The Eagles have won four straight in their series with Vikings.

They said it

Stratford head coach Mark Farriba on the win: “We had a few little things, but overall, we controlled the line of scrimmage and made plays when we needed to, so I was proud of our guys.”

FPD head coach Greg Moore on trying to slow down Stratford’s running game: “Well, it is the key to the game when you play them. Boy, it’s just really difficult. I don’t have any fault with how hard our kids played, and they got after it and fought them and played hard. But we ultimately missed too many tackles, and you just can’t. It’s hard enough to get enough people in the right place against them, but, boy, they’re a really good football team. I thought we fought and played hard, but we made some mistakes.”

What’s next?

FPD travels to Tattnall Square on Friday, while Stratford travels to Wilkinson County.