Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances

A look at the top 10 performances Thursday and Friday from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Deadrek Alford, Mary Persons: The junior wide receiver had nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over Upson-Lee.
Dalton Cox, FPD: The senior quarterback completed 14-of-29 passes for 289 and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ win over Wilkinson County.
Deondre Duehart, Stratford: The sophomore running back had 16 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over Twiggs County.
Chris Gibson, Peach County: The senior running back had 11 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns and a touchdown catch in the Trojans’ win over Central.
Antonio Gilbert, Peach County: The senior quarterback completed 16-of-21 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score against Central.
J.T. Hartage, Mary Persons: The junior quarterback completed 19-of-29 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns against Upson-Lee.
Destin Mack, Tattnall Square: The senior running back had 19 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over Mount de Sales.
Eli Mashburn, Warner Robins: The senior place-kicker made his third game-winning kick of the season (and for the second straight week) in Warner Robins’ win over Thomas County Central.
Titus Moore, FPD: The senior wide receiver had eight catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score against Wilkinson County.
Quintin Sewell, Howard: The junior quarterback had 21 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns against Perry.
