Mary Persons senior Deadrek Alford makes a diving catch against Upson-Lee on Friday.
Mary Persons senior Deadrek Alford makes a diving catch against Upson-Lee on Friday. EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Mary Persons senior Deadrek Alford makes a diving catch against Upson-Lee on Friday. EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH

High School Sports

Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 07, 2017 9:41 AM

A look at the top 10 performances Thursday and Friday from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Deadrek Alford, Mary Persons: The junior wide receiver had nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over Upson-Lee.

Dalton Cox, FPD: The senior quarterback completed 14-of-29 passes for 289 and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ win over Wilkinson County.

Deondre Duehart, Stratford: The sophomore running back had 16 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over Twiggs County.

Chris Gibson, Peach County: The senior running back had 11 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns and a touchdown catch in the Trojans’ win over Central.

Antonio Gilbert, Peach County: The senior quarterback completed 16-of-21 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score against Central.

J.T. Hartage, Mary Persons: The junior quarterback completed 19-of-29 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns against Upson-Lee.

Destin Mack, Tattnall Square: The senior running back had 19 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over Mount de Sales.

Eli Mashburn, Warner Robins: The senior place-kicker made his third game-winning kick of the season (and for the second straight week) in Warner Robins’ win over Thomas County Central.

Titus Moore, FPD: The senior wide receiver had eight catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score against Wilkinson County.

Quintin Sewell, Howard: The junior quarterback had 21 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns against Perry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Warner Robins defeats Houston County

Warner Robins defeats Houston County 0:58

Warner Robins defeats Houston County
Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks 0:50

Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration 0:43

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration

View More Video