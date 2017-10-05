The undefeateds: A look at the area teams that haven’t suffered a loss this season

We have entered the October portion of the season, and there are four remaining undefeated teams in the area.
Here’s a look at those teams, how they got here and what’s coming up in the next month as they head toward the end of the regular season and make a push toward the playoffs.
Jones County
Record: 6-0, 4-0 GHSA Region 4-5A.
How’d we get here?: Defeated Houston County (42-3), Washington County (48-19), Locust Grove (43-7), Woodland (46-7), Eagle’s Landing (34-26), Hampton (48-7).
What’s to come?: vs. Union Grove (Oct. 13), at Ola (Oct. 20), vs. Stockbridge (Oct. 27), vs. Dutchtown (Nov. 3).
Keys to the Greyhounds’ success: Senior quarterback Teldrick Ross has turned into a star in his one season as a starter, and Drake Bolus has been terrific at running back. The Greyhounds’ offense is averaging 43.5 points per game, while the defense has been opportunistic.
Warner Robins
Record: 6-0, 0-0 Region 1-5A.
How’d we get here?: Defeated Northside (28-17), Locust Grove (20-3), Peach County (38-35), Houston County (38-21), West Laurens (31-9), Coffee (52-49).
What’s to come?: at Thomas County Central (Friday), vs. Harris County (Oct. 13), at Veterans (Oct. 27), vs. Bainbridge (Nov. 3).
Keys to the Demons’ success: In head coach Mike Chastain’s second season, the Demons have had a complete turnaround. Dylan Fromm has been tremendous at quarterback, and the Demons’ offense has been dynamic throughout the season. Place-kicker Eli Mashburn made game-winning field goals against Peach County and Coffee.
Tattnall Square
Record: 5-0, 1-0 Region 7A-1A.
How’d we get here?: Defeated Wilcox County (49-28), East Laurens (29-8), Pacelli (47-0), Washington-Wilkes (35-30), Wilkinson County (42-14).
What’s to come?: at Mount de Sales (Friday), at Twiggs County (Oct. 13), vs. FPD (Oct. 20), vs. Stratford (Oct. 27), Region 7A play-in (Nov. 3).
Keys to the Trojans’ success: Tattnall graduated a lot of talent last year, but it hasn’t missed a beat this season, averaging 40.4 points per game. Chance Jones’ team is well-coached and efficient, and the Trojans don’t beat themselves. Tattnall has won 16 straight regular-season games dating back to the final week of the 2015 regular season.
Stratford
Record: 5-0, 1-0 Region 7A-1A.
How’d we get here?: Defeated Savannah Country Day (33-14), Landmark Christian (49-13), Atkinson County (58-7), Lincoln County (24-13), Mount de Sales (30-13).
What’s to come?: vs. Twiggs County (Friday), vs. FPD (Oct. 13), at Wilkinson County (Oct. 20), at Tattnall Square (Oct. 27), Region 7A play-in (Nov. 3).
Keys to the Eagles’ success: The Eagles’ running game has been solid, and the defense has been in control throughout the season, allowing 12 points per game. Stratford just doesn’t make many silly mistakes, and that focus, combined with the team’s talent, makes the Eagles dangerous.
Also rolling
FPD: 4-1; three-game winning streak.
Northside: 5-1; four-game winning streak.
Peach County: 4-1; three-game winning streak.
Perry: 4-1; three-game winning streak.
