Five area teams ranked in the top five in football state poll

October 03, 2017 9:20 AM

Five area teams are ranked in the fop five of their respective classes in this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association poll.

Northside is ranked fourth in Class 6A. The Eagles open Region 1-6A play Friday night at home against Valdosta.

In Class 5A, Warner Robins in fourth, while Jones County is fifth. Warner Robins travels to Thomas County Central on Friday in its Region 1-5A opener, while Jones County is off in Region 4-5A play.

Peach County is third in Class 3A. The Trojans play at Central on Thursday night.

Tattnall Square is fifth in Class 1A. The Trojans travel to Mount de Sales on Friday night.

Also receiving votes this week are Mary Persons in Class 4A and Stratford in Class 1A.

Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Poll

First place votes in parentheses:

Class 7A

1. Grayson (17)

2. Lowndes

3. Archer

4. Tift County

5. South Forsyth

6. Colquitt County

7. Walton

8. McEachern

9. North Gwinnett

10. North Cobb

Others receiving votes: Brookwood 15, Mill Creek 10, East Coweta 9, North Paulding 7, Lassiter 6, Meadowcreek 3, Parkview 2, Mountain View 1, Newton 1

Class 6A

1. Lee County (15)

2. Tucker (1)

3. Mays (1)

4. Northside

5. Dalton

6. Harrison

7. Douglas Co.

8. Coffee

9. Winder-Barrow

10. Alexander

Others receiving votes: Bradwell Institute 6, Brunswick 6, Glynn Academy 4, Langston Hughes 3, Greenbrier 2, Richmond Hill 1, Sequoyah 1

Class 5A

1. Rome (17)

2. Stockbridge

3. Buford

4. Warner Robins

5. Jones County

6. Carrollton

7. Griffin

8. Carver-Atlanta

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Flowery Branch

Others receiving votes: Kell 13, Wayne County 12, Bainbridge 7, McIntosh 6, Eagle’s Landing 4, Ware County 4, Whitewater 2, Clarke Central 1

Class 4A

1. Cartersville (17)

2. Thomson

t3. Jefferson

4. Ridgeland

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Marist

7. Burke County

8. Woodward Academy

9. Troup

10. Cedartown

Others receiving votes: Heritage-Catoosa 16, Mary Persons 13, Northwest Whitfield 4, Eastside-Covington 2, Sandy Creek 1

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove (17)

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Peach County

4. Jenkins-Savannah

5. Calhoun

t6. Crisp County

t6. Bremen

8. Monroe Area

9. Morgan County

10. Lovett

Others receiving votes: East Hall 7, Pace Academy 6, Windsor Forest 6, Pike County 3, Savannah 3, Westside 1

Class 2A

1. Benedictine (16)

2. Callaway

3. Screven County

4. Hapeville Charter (1)

5. Rabun County

6. Thomasville

7. Brooks County

8. Jefferson County

9. Heard County

10. Dodge County

Others receiving votes: Toombs County 6, Swainsboro 5, Fitzgerald 1

Class 1A

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (17)

2. Prince Avenue Christian 146

3. Manchester 129

4. Irwin County

5. Tattnall Square 92

6. Mount Paran Christian

7. Macon County

8. Clinch County

9. Emanuel County Institute

10. Wesleyan

Others receiving votes: Stratford 11, Mt. Zion-Carroll 7, Athens Academy 4, Commerce 3, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 3, Charlton County 2, Calvary Day 1, Walker 1

